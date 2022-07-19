ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2 Chainz Made His City Proud At Birthday Bash ATL 2022

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrCoQ_0gkg9Ecp00

We couldn’t do Birthday Bash ATL without having the city champ 2 Chainz pull up for a show-stopping performance!

Stepping out in a ‘fit that would’ve surely made Whitney Houston proud, the Dope Don’t Sell Itself emcee proved that even after 25 years in the game — can’t forget the Playaz Circle days! — the College Park legend still has more in store for us when it comes to his career.

Get a recap of how 2 Chainz lit up the Birthday Bash ATL stage below:

1. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAtZ4_0gkg9Ecp00
Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

2. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHPmz_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

3. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNsU6_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

4. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZFEr_0gkg9Ecp00
Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

5. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY5DC_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

6. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9kpz_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

7. Godzilla at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cvVP_0gkg9Ecp00
Source:Reach Media

Godzilla in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

8. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYCu6_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

9. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyTlo_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

10. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gueNC_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

11. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7PZc_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

12. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qmyzn_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

13. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06buny_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

14. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apSaj_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

15. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382geV_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

16. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1fuh_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

17. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEWZP_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

18. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTj5k_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

19. 2 Chainz at Birthday Bash 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vt9F6_0gkg9Ecp00 Source:Reach Media

2 Chainz in front of his city in Atlanta, Georgia for Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 2022. birthday bash 2022

Comments / 1

 

rollingout.com

Lil Baby to hire 100 young people in Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning superstar rapper Lil Baby is collaborating with local businessman Lemont Bradley to provide jobs to individuals under 21 years of age in Atlanta. The reason for the pair’s gesture is to combat crime according to”CBS News.” Crime has been on a significant upward trajectory in Atlanta since the advent of the pandemic. The subsequent inflation issue has exacerbated the socio-economic conditions in the metro area.
ATLANTA, GA
1051thebounce.com

Lil Baby Reacts To Rumored 4PF RICO Charge

The Fulton County D.A. Fani T. Willis is prioritizing taking down alleged gang activity connected to the Atlanta rap scene. Willis told a WSBTV reporter that there will be two more gang racketeering indictments “over the next 60 days.” Currently, Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail after they were indicted in a RICO case involving YSL. However, now other Atlanta rappers might be in danger of catching a RICO charge as well. There have been rumors floating across the internet that Lil Baby and his 4PF label might also be under fire for a similar RICO charge.
ATLANTA, GA
BlackAmericaWeb

Akon Lighting Africa Presents Atlanta’s First Annual Jollof, Music & Food Festival

Atlanta is preparing for one of the biggest festivals to be introduced to the market!. International superstar and philanthropist, Akon, who is Senegalese has partnered with Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, Jacob York, famed music executive, and Ais York, hospitality guru to present Atlanta’s first annual Jollof Music and Food Festival. The family-friendly cultural experience will feature Afrobeat and Caribbean DJ’s, a Jollof contest judged by Akon and other influential chefs and cultural tastemakers, live music performances, food, art, dance, and more. The festival will take place this Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Piedmont Park, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Akon Lighting Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
24hip-hop.com

RealGreatStyles – The Atlanta Guy Who Made It Big In The Entertainment Industry

There has been a growth of several marketing agencies that have proven to deliver results to their clients in a short span of time. They have a unique approach to managing the specific demands of their clients that makes their product worthwhile for their customers to ponder upon. Many marketing companies that work for the entertainment industry by making flashy graphic-rich intro videos have also flourished in recent times. They have grown on the back of the growing niche of social media networks that allow people to generate their own brands across different countries.
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

THE 404 FESTIVAL 2022

The 404 Festival is taking over Pratt Pullman District on August 13th, 2022 from 11am – 11pm. Atlanta based vendors, Local and National Musical Acts featuring Big Boi, Travis Porter, Ricky Retro, Hedonistas and more!. We love Atlanta so much we decided to make an entire festival celebrating all...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kirby Smart calls Georgia freshman Mykel Williams 'special'

ATLANTA -- While the 2022 NFL Draft provided plenty of context about Georgia winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs also got plenty of contributions from true freshmen during its title run. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter all played pivotal roles, with edge defender Chaz Chambliss and offensive lineman Amarius Mims also shining when their name was called. Now, as Georgia looks to contend this season, its 2022 recruiting class figures to once again provide several instant impact performers, with defensive end Mykel Williams potentially being at the top of the list.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

7 Reasons to Drive to Madison, Georgia

Gas prices are finally starting to go down a bit, so now is the perfect time to go on a mini road trip. While we can’t stress just how much we love Atlanta, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the city and explore the rest of Georgia every once in a while, whether that means heading north for Blue Ridge or Helen or hitting 85 South to visit LaGrange. On the off-chance that you’ve already heeded our advice and hit all of those places, don’t worry because we’ve got another low-key destination ready for you: Madison, Georgia.
MADISON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rat infestation at Atlanta storage facility

A rat infestation at an Atlanta storage facility has many customers upset. They say the rats have damage or destroyed items they were storing. However, there are things consumers can do to help prevent such things.
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

‘Hill Street Blues’ actor Taurean Blacque dead at 82

ATLANTA — Taurean Blacque, known for his role as a detective on the 1980s drama series “Hill Street Blues,” has died at 82. Blacque died in Atlanta following a brief illness on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by The Associated Press. His family did not disclose the exact cause of death.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

One shot, killed at restaurant in Clayton County

Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta. Shaquille O’Neal meets children at Henry County Boys and Girls Club. Shaquille O’Neal meets children at Henry County Boys and Girls Club. ‘It’s humiliating’: Georgia school bus drivers told they have to repay unemployment money...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby and business owner to hire 100 people

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Platinum-selling rapper and Atlanta native Lil Baby announced he will work with prominent business owner Lemont Bradley to hire 100 people under the age of 21 throughout Atlanta. Officials told CBS46 News Bradley and Lil Baby have been friends for several years and wanted to collaborate...
ATLANTA, GA
