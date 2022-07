SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a person who fell into Lake Murray has been recovered after an overnight search, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. the SCSO’s Marine Unit, the Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad and the Little Mountain Rescue Squad responded to help search for a person who had fallen out of a boat into Lake Murray.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO