Sesame Place Philadelphia, a theme park based on the hit children's program Sesame Street, has issued two apologies following accusations of racism. In a video released online, Rosita, a character from the television show, is shown ignoring two Black girls during a parade over the weekend. The girls are both wearing Sesame Street–themed backpacks: one featuring Cookie Monster and the other Abby Cadabby. The girls were excited to meet Rosita, who waved to other guests but shook its head, appearing to say “no” when passing the girls.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO