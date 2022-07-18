Veterans Reminded to Call 988

A campaign to stop closures of rail ticket offices is being stepped up with a day of action next month.Unions fear ticket offices are set to close with the loss of thousands of jobs, making it difficult for some passengers to book tickets.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the industry is carrying out a consultation in August and is scheduled to start closing offices from October.General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Ticket offices are a vital service on our railways and profit hungry train operating companies simply do not care about the detrimental impact it will have on vulnerable passengers...

