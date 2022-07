Anthony “Tony” Dowell, 60, passed away on July 17, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1962, in Louisville, to Joan Skaggs Campbell and the late Harold Dowell, Jr. He worked for many years as a printer. He had many interests, which included being an artist and drawing. He enjoyed good music, and sports and was a car enthusiast.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO