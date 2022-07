Darlene Cheryle Stockton, age 40 of Green County, passed away on Monday at the Nortons Women and Children Hospital in Louisville. Survived by her husband: Jeff Stockton of Greensburg. Her father and step-mother: C.E. and Judy Money of Greensburg. Her mother and step-father: Dana Murphy Moore and Jeff Moore of...

