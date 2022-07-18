ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

WabiSabi IS HIRING!!

By AdminKZMU
kzmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to be a part of an organization which gives back so much to our community?. Our Thriftstore serves...

www.kzmu.org

Comments / 0

kzmu.org

Thursday July 21, 2022

There’s a nursing shortage in the country. And that applies to Moab, where we have our own challenges too. Today on the news, we speak with the CEO of Moab Regional Hospital about the situation and potential solutions for attracting more workers into health care. Plus, the seven Colorado River basin states have until mid-August to drastically cut their water use. Federal officials say that’s necessary to keep the river’s giant reservoirs from going empty. If state leaders fail to come up with a plan, they could be facing a federal crackdown.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Friday July 22, 2022

On the south side of Green River, there’s a stand-out parcel of land. It’s where old cottonwood trees jut into the sky and rock-lined gravel pathways snake around a play tunnel made of stumps. A place where kids can go wild on a tire swing. It’s the new Pearl Baker Park & Outdoor Classroom. Community members and volunteers celebrated the soft opening of the park this week, as well as ‘the woman, the myth, the legend’ of its namesake.
MOAB, UT
kzmu.org

Grand County Economic Development Reopens Special Event Grant

Grand County Utah’s Economic Development Department (EDD) will reopen applications for the Special Event Grant to use the remainder of the funds for the 2022 fiscal year. A total of $18,300 is available to be used for events that encourage out-of-area visitation to Grand County primarily during low visitation periods of the year. Applicants are required to match requested grant funds at 100%, half of which may be from in-kind sources.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
kzmu.org

Wednesday July 20, 2022

The Utah Investigative Journalism Project is a non-profit that provides public-service reporting and education throughout the state. They partner with publications to publish in-depth stories holding those in power accountable. Today on the news, we speak with founder Eric Peterson, who was recently in Moab. Plus, nearly 400 tourism industry groups sent a letter to the National Park Service wanting changes to reservation systems. And, a fire broke out at Hoover Dam on Tuesday morning – but was quickly put out.
MOAB, UT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Don’t Miss Out On the Beauty, Take the Scenic Route To Moab

Two million people are going to Moab every year, but most of them are not taking the scenic route to get there. Usually, when we travel, we are looking for the shortest, quickest, and most direct route to our destination. If the time factor is your number one consideration, that's the way to go. But, when you want to take time to stop and smell the roses, quicker isn't always better.
MOAB, UT

Community Policy