WabiSabi IS HIRING!!

There’s a nursing shortage in the country. And that applies to Moab, where we have our own challenges too. Today on the news, we speak with the CEO of Moab Regional Hospital about the situation and potential solutions for attracting more workers into health care. Plus, the seven Colorado River basin states have until mid-August to drastically cut their water use. Federal officials say that’s necessary to keep the river’s giant reservoirs from going empty. If state leaders fail to come up with a plan, they could be facing a federal crackdown.
