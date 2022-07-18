WabiSabi IS HIRING!!

Two million people are going to Moab every year, but most of them are not taking the scenic route to get there. Usually, when we travel, we are looking for the shortest, quickest, and most direct route to our destination. If the time factor is your number one consideration, that's the way to go. But, when you want to take time to stop and smell the roses, quicker isn't always better.

