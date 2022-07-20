ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions $555M jackpot winning numbers: 37, 32, 31, 2, 70, 25

By Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

The Mega Millions jackpot was more than half a billion dollars for Tuesday night's drawing.

No one matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

That meant approximately $555 million -- the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record -- was up for grabs Tuesday.

The winning numbers were: 37, 32, 31, 2, 70 -- 25

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing streamed live at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11 p.m.

You can also see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Since the jackpot was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more.

Those big prizes have been won in 13 states across the country: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

