PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.

3 DAYS AGO