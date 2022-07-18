Alto man killed in Cherokee County crash

July 21, 2022 - State Highway 7 West was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on July 15, 2022, just under seven miles from Center in the Mt. Herman community. Accoring to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, upon arrival just after 2:51pm the roadway was blocked by two passenger vehicles involved in the crash. During investigation it was determined a grey 2010 Ford Edge driven by Angela Escobedo, 24, of Tenaha exited a private driveway onto State Highway 7 West preparing to turn west.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO