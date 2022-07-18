Alto man killed in Cherokee County crash

July 21, 2022 - State Highway 7 West was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on July 15, 2022, just under seven miles from Center in the Mt. Herman community. Accoring to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, upon arrival just after 2:51pm the roadway was blocked by two passenger vehicles involved in the crash. During investigation it was determined a grey 2010 Ford Edge driven by Angela Escobedo, 24, of Tenaha exited a private driveway onto State Highway 7 West preparing to turn west.
UPDATE – The body of Caleb Mosley was found Thursday morning in the wooded area behind the Dollar General in Teaselville. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who was last seen at the Dollar General in Teaselville. Caleb Mosley, 20, has brown hair, hazel eyes, […]
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting in Longview. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer for the Longview Police Department, the call came in at 2:43 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. One person was transported to the hospital where...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Fire Marshal has released the names of two victims killed in a house fire that happened on July 8 in Tyler. Ava Christie Spaur, a 61-year-old woman, and Mark Anthony Lilly, 46-year-old man, both passed away during the fire at 517 W. Phillips Street in Tyler. First responders received […]
Officials say that all fires in Henderson County are under control as of 7:55 p.m. Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation from the Gun Barrel City fire, they added. Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Davis...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police closed one lane of traffic for a crash at Texas Highway 281 and Judson Road on Tuesday morning when a woman driving a pickup had a medical emergency. One eastbound lane of TX-281 was blocked while Longview police investigated and cleared the debris. The wrecks...
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has been able to identify human remains which were found in Gregg County in 2002. The case started in May of 2002 when an excavating team was working along Highway 135 and Swamp City Road in the Liberty City area. The team unearthed a human skull and bones while they were working.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KETK) – A 24-year-old Longview woman died on her first day on the job working at an archaeological site, and officials say the cause could be heat-related. Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, formally of Missoula, Montana, recently moved to Longview to be closer to family as she advanced her career with Shreveport Cultural Resource […]
Drought conditions, high temperatures leading to bleak East Texas hay season. Davis said on good years, some people can expect to get 3 to 5 bales of hay per acre. Now, people are getting 1 bale or less per acre. That means East Texas ranchers are having to make difficult decisions.
July 19, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle. On July 18, 2022, between 12:30pm and 4pm, a blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 Quad Cab was removed from the side of the road on CR 3080 in Joaquin. The Texas license plate...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire has broken out in Nacogdoches County. According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges, the fire is in the Etoile area of the county on Farm to Market Road FM 226. A powerline and nearby field are on fire. Reports are unclear as to the scale of the fire.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man died on US 69 after leaving the roadway and striking a tree on Saturday, a report states. On Saturday, July 16, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to a crash that occurred on US 69, about five miles south of Rusk. Once troopers were on the scene, they discovered the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe had hit a tree after leaving the roadway, according to reports.
A joint investigation between the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Mabank police has led to eight arrests in connection to illegal gaming, according to the sheriff. Blake Holland breaks down latest in trial of 91-year-old man accused of arson. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Blake Holland breaks down the latest...
