AH-AH/No-No - Series 1: 4. Leasachadh Taighe AH-AH

Although Kendrick Lamar has delivered an album that fans are still feasting on, this revelation from DJ Premier has everyone already anticipating new heat from K.Dot. Last week, the legendary DJ shared Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, a partnership with Nas's Mass Appeal to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre. The project hosts features from Nas, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, and Joey Bada$$, and it is just the first in a series that breathes new life into Hip Hop's current culture.
