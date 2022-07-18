ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AH-AH/No-No - Series 1: 4. Leasachadh Taighe AH-AH

hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Taps Hip Hop Collective Coast Contra For "Jump" Single

Fresh off of doting on her husband Russell Wilson for their sixth wedding anniversary, Ciara is delivering new music. The R&B-Pop icon has been storming the airwaves for decades and in recent years, CiCi has been ushering in a new season. She has partnered with Wilson for several foundations and charitable efforts, as well as making business moves with her own label. On Friday (July 8), Ciara is back with her new single "Jump," and it hosts a look from Coast Contra.
hiphop-n-more.com

Lloyd Banks Releases ‘Dead Roses’ Video — Watch

Fans are enjoying Lloyd Banks’ new album The Course Of The Inevitable 2 which features his signature raw sound and punchy bars. The LP features Conway, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss and more great spitters. You can stream it here. This afternoon, Banks has doubled back after the album release...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Discusses Messaging With Rihanna: "It’s All Play With Me"

Lizzo says that she occasionally will playfully DM with Rihanna, referring to her as "Mommihanna." The Special singer discussed her interactions with Rihanna during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Taking a call from a fan, Lizzo was asked if they could ever expect a...
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
BBC

'Absolute carnage' leaving Buble concert, Dorset fan says

A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave. Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. However, Ms Clifford said the organiser...
TMZ.com

Drake Dodges Bee as Team Swats Wildly During St. Tropez Party

Welp, now we know Drake's biggest fear ... 'cause he was floating like a butterfly to avoid getting stung by a bee -- and it happened when all eyes were on him at a St. Tropez party. A brief, but pretty hilarious clip shows Drizzy dodging like mad while his...
hypebeast.com

Joe Budden Claims JAY-Z Asked for $250,000 USD to Appear on "Pump It Up" Remix

JAY-Z‘s team supposedly gave Joe Budden a $250,000 USD price tag if he wanted the Roc Nation founder to appear on the “Pump It Up” Remix. During a recent appearance on the Flip Da Script Podcast, Budden explained that he was a young rapper who understood that it was an expensive price tag only for him and not Hov. ”I don’t think that was a big number, I think that was his number. ‘That’s my number to rap on this new artist’s remix.’ It was just big in my world, but it wasn’t a big number,” he said.
hypebeast.com

Rico Nasty Cycles Through Outfits in “Blow Me” Music Video

Rico Nasty has released a new track titled “Blow Me” from her upcoming LP, Las Ruinas. Alongside her rap-rock sound, the Maryland-born artist is known for her eclectically eye-catching style. Channeling this aspect of her persona, the “Blow Me” music video fittingly showcases Nasty on a runway treadmill getting off fits with pieces from Rick Owens, Givenchy and more.
hotnewhiphop.com

Wiz Khalifa Chooses Biggie Over Tupac, Praises Both Rap Icons

They were pitted against each other in life, and even all these decades later after their deaths, Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace continue to be compared. The good friends-turned-foes were staples in the 1990s as they dominated the charts, but a series of unfortunate events—including negative influences who got in their ears—divided their once-strong bond.
defpen

Teyana Taylor Directs Tiffany Haddish, Bryson Tiller & Diddy In The ‘Gotta Move On’ Video

This year, there are a number tracks that appear to be contenders for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title. Burna Boy’s “Last Last” seems to be leading the pack at the moment with “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, “F.N.F” by Glorilla and several Bad Bunny tracks following close behind. In the midst of this crowded field, “Gotta Move On” by Diddy and Bryson Tiller appears to be a strong sleeper candidate in the “Song of the Summer” race.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Premier Recalls Working In The Studio With Kendrick Lamar, Giving Him 10 Beats

Although Kendrick Lamar has delivered an album that fans are still feasting on, this revelation from DJ Premier has everyone already anticipating new heat from K.Dot. Last week, the legendary DJ shared Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, a partnership with Nas's Mass Appeal to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre. The project hosts features from Nas, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, and Joey Bada$$, and it is just the first in a series that breathes new life into Hip Hop's current culture.
