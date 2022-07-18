Beathaichean a’ Bocadaich - Series 1: Episode 14

Trinidad James is the guest on the first episode of the new season of the Claima Stories podcast with host Bimma Williams. James, of course, is known for his creativity across a litany of mediums, including his work as co-host of Full Size Run with Complex. The resulting conversation spans just under an hour and sees James reflecting on how his unique personality and relentless drive helped him expand beyond the music space and into other artistic outlets.
After wooing fans with a stunning serenade from Ghosts star Román Zaragoza and filmed most strikingly by Asher Grodman, the creative pair struck gold again Wednesday afternoon — this time welcoming one of their co-stars for a charming performance that has fans smitten. In a reel posted to Zaragoza's official Instagram ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, the actor — best known for playing Woodstone's Lenape spirit Sasappis — sang The Postal Service's "Such Great Heights," an indie track with fellow cast member Sheila Carrasco and filmed most sharply again by Grodman's gifted eye.
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
If a man is handsome, rich and charming, he’s probably trash. That’s certainly the case in Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which explores Olivia Winfield’s twisted backstory and the complex reasons that led her to lock her grandchildren in an attic. A prequel to...
A seven-year-old boy has had his long locks chopped 17 inches shorter to donate to a charity that supports children with cancer. Eddie's wavy blonde hair was cut on 23 June for the Little Princess Trust, which will use his hair to make wigs for children with cancer. Mum Hayley,...
Guitarist Massimo Morante, a founding member of the Italian prog-rock band Goblin, died on June 23, the band announced. Morante was 69. The group is best known internationally for its creepy soundtracks to the iconic horror movies Suspiria and Dawn of the Dead. "Goblin announces with a heavy heart and...
FKA Twigs is known for her athleticism, and she shows off some of her most impressive moves yet in the video for her song “Killer.” She debuted the upbeat track during her stunning Tiny Desk Concert at London’s St. Matthias Church back in June and dropped the official audio a few weeks later.
Hakunaaaa Matataaaaaaaaaa, it means no worriesssss. How can anyone read that most memorable of popular expressions without the accompanying tune from Disney’s The Lion King playfully jumping up into their mind’s ear?. What a wonderful phrase it is. A motto, really. A problem-free philosophy to live by, no...
A Michael Buble fan has said it was "absolute carnage" leaving the carpark after a concert during the heatwave. Sarah Clifford, from Poole, said there were no marshals in the field to escort the 15,000 fans after Monday's event at Chewton Glen in Hampshire. However, Ms Clifford said the organiser...
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R has been tapped to play beloved Disney Princess Belle in ABC’s upcoming animated and live-action blended special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, executive produced by Jon M. Chu and directed by Hamish Hamilton. The R&B star will lead audiences through the...
Matt King, co-founder of the interactive art experience known as Meow Wolf, has died at 37, according to the company. Meow Wolf announced King's "sudden" death Tuesday in a social media post honoring the late artist. A cause and manner of death remain unclear. "The Meow Wolf community is devastated...
A new photograph of Prince George has been released to mark his ninth birthday on Friday. Wearing a light blue shirt, he is seen smiling in the photo, which was taken on a sandy shoreline by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. She captured her son's image on camera during...
An act called Sergio and Lucy is expected to take the stage this week on America’s Got Talent Season 17. The act features Sergey Korolev, who previously appeared on Season 10 and Season 13 with his daughter. Sergio and Lucy Might Look Familiar on AGT. Sergey and Sasha were...
Nightbirde, aka Jane Marczewski, touched viewers’ hearts on America’s Got Talent last year. The singer sadly passed away in February of this year after a battle with cancer. Recently, her family posthumously shared a song called “Fly.” The track is charting all over the world. Nightbirde’s...
July 18 (UPI) -- Actor, comedian and writer Steve Martin released an animated music video Monday for the song, "Angel in Flip Flops." The song appears in Martin's Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building. His fictional character, Charles-Haden Savage, is supposed to be a washed-up actor, best known for...
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Naima Bock knows how to sneak up on you. The London-based artist mines from folk traditions around the world (including Brazil, the homeland of her father where she was raised as a child) to create something revelatory that, at first glance, can seem understated. It's to her credit that every element of her debut album Giant Palm feels justified despite employing around 30 musicians; these are songs with big emotions weaved into their inviting, latticed texture.
Click here to read the full article. Karim Ouelhaj’s fourth feature ‘Megalomaniac’ – about to world premiere at Fantasia – has been sold to South Korea’s Youngjin Creative, Japan’s STS Ent and Latin America’s Encripta, with Indeed Film handling German-speaking territories.
Media Move handles world sales with XYZ in charge of North America.
Ouelhaj is also about to wrap principal photography on his new feature “Le Pont des Fiévreux.” Described by producer Florence Saâdi as a “fantastic thriller tinged with horror,” it follows the journey of antihero Scola, lost between madness and purgatory. The film’s structure is inspired by 1990 release “Jacob’s...
