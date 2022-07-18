ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Clever Gardening Tips and Funny Reactions From Kalamazoo Neighborhood

By Da'Jzon Hughes
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During this time of year tons of people in Michigan are spending some of their free time outdoors, engaging in a variety of activities, but a popular one being gardening. Some like to plant flowers and other small plants, while others choose to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other useful things...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 WFGR

Woman’s Final Wish – Have Ashes Spread at Popular Michigan Eatery

If you ever drive down South Division Avenue, you have seen the restaurant that Tommy Brann has worked so hard to operate. Tommy has been at the restaurant day and night for over 50 years. It is not uncommon to see him doing whatever job needs to be done at Brann's Sizzling Steaks & Sports Grille -- from clearing off tables, sweeping floors, running food from the kitchen, or even cleaning the bathrooms. Tommy gives his all each and every day for his restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan blueberry farm provides traditions and tasty treats for over two decades

WEST OLIVE, MI -- It is officially blueberry season in West Michigan, and with a good crop this year the bushes are full with people’s favorite tiny blue fruit. Crossroads Blueberry Farm grows roughly 600 acres of blueberries on a farm 30 miles west of Grand Rapids. A processing facility onsite preps three million pounds of berries every season, for distribution to major grocery store chains like Meijer, Kroger and Walmart.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Margarita Flights Exist And You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

A "serial non-decider" is a term I just made up, but is used to describe someone who is consistently indecisive-- especially when it comes to what to order. I'm someone who wants to try a little bit of everything which is why I love the fact that more and more west Michigan restaurants are offering "flights" at their establishments.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
City
Kalamazoo, MI
99.1 WFMK

Alligator Search in Kalamazoo Has Been Called Off

Can we wait until we see "Big Foot" before we spot any live alligators in Kalamazoo? Please, one creature at a time, that's all we can handle right now. Could you even imagine walking somewhere along a Michigan riverbank only to see what appeared to be a live dangerous alligator?
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Superior Hobby Shops In Michigan That Will Make You Happy

Recently I wrote an article about hobby shops. I visited Owosso and discovered that they have a legitimate hobby shop in town. I'm not talking about Wal Mart or Meijer toy aisles. Sure, you can get the materials and kits you need at the "big store" or you can support a local mom and pop type of location like Dean's in Owosso. Sadly, Dean's is closing their doors after many decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Armintrout- Millbocker Nature Preserve plans fall opening

The Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve, which opens this fall in Allegan, will have even more to offer visitors than anticipated. At the beginning of the year Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) received the Ecological and Floristic study from their consultant Orbis. This was an examination conducted during the previous year during several seasons.
ALLEGAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Gardeners
swmichigandining.com

Berries Famous Pancake House

I was bummed when Theo and Stacy’s closed their Westnedge location a couple years ago. They went from three locations in the area to just the downtown one over the course of a few years. The building they were in for so many years is on the very busy...
KALAMAZOO, MI
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Saugatuck, Michigan

For more than a century, artists have congregated in Saugatuck, Michigan, weaving their creative spirits into the fabric of this warm and LGBTQ-friendly town. Art flourishes everywhere—in the sculptures around downtown; in the summer lineup of film and music festivals; and in the paintings, prints and pottery that fill more than 30 colorful galleries. Many of those showrooms double as studios, so you may catch an artist at work. And if you feel the impulse to get hands-on yourself, check out the class schedule at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts or look into visitors' events at the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency.
SAUGATUCK, MI
1077 WRKR

Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gardening
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Takes On Ray Ray’s In Kalamazoo

Ray Ray's in Kalamazoo is famous for their Hot Italian Beef sandwiches, and that may have been the thing to attract local competitive eater Nathan Klein to head over and try to take down their 8 lb food challenge. Klein, a resident of Battle Creek, has taken on a lot of local challenges, but this one had an excellent chance of taking HIM down, as he elaborated on his YouTube:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
My Magic GR

Make the End of Bubbles’ Life Joyful by Adopting Her!

This week we're featuring the Humane Society favorite, Bubbles! I talked with Brianna from the Humane Society about Bubbles who entered into their care covered in tumors and is looking for a hospice home where she can spend the rest of her days in comfort, getting all the love she deserves!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Need Toys for Christmas? Toys “R” Us Coming Back to West Michigan

It was a shocking and crushing blow when THE toy store went bankrupt in 2018 and all their stores closed. Toy "R" Us, the place to go for toys, games, etc., especially for Christmas, came to the end of the line. The big store in front of Center Point Mall, here in Grand Rapids locked their doors and went bye bye as did all their other stores across the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

West Michigan native Erica Francis joins Fox 2 news team

There's a new face on Fox 2's morning team. Erica Francis has joined the WJBK-TV (Channel 2) news crew as anchor and reporter. Francis made her debut with Josh Landon on Wednesday and will hold down the morning news desk every weekday from 4-6 a.m. Francis is a Holland, Michigan,...
HOLLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy