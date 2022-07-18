ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

South Haven Businesses Offering Safe Alternatives, Discounts on Red Flag Days

By Lauren Gordon
 4 days ago
After a recent string of tragic drownings, local businesses in southwest Michigan are aiming to make these cherished days of summer vacation safer for kids and their families who were hoping to have some fun in the sun. Record Drownings. I'm not sure what's to blame for the turbulent...

1077 WRKR

New Babies Arrive at Binder Park and John Ball Zoos

New baby arrivals at the two big zoos in this part of Michigan will have you going "awwwww, that cute". A colobus monkey was born at Binder Park Zoo on June 26. For those keeping score, it's an eastern black and white colobus, or Colobus guereza, This is the third offspring of parents Usi and Nairobi. Another colubus monkey, Freddie, was born two years ago, and a female born last year did not survive.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

On This Day in 1948: The First Bill Knapp’s Restaurant Opens in Battle Creek

I am going to admit something to you that I've never told anyone before: I have never had a slice of the famous Bill Knapp's celebration cake. Though I was born and raised in west Michigan, somehow Bill Knapp's escaped me and my family. Written on the outside of their boxes it literally says, "Helping families celebrate since 1948!" but I guess mine is the one family even Bill couldn't help! Why did it take me so long to hear of this Michigan-born staple?
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Dog-Friendly Charcuterie Board? Kalamazoo Bar Adds It to the Menu

If we're being honest with ourselves, charcuterie boards are basically giant Lunchables for grown-ups. But, they're so delicious, right?. Whether you stack yours with veggies and fruit, meats and honey, almonds, or cheese, charcuterie boards are a crowd favorite served both at home and in restaurants. But, what about your four-legged friends? Shouldn't Fluffy be able to indulge in his very own charcuterie board?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Margarita Flights Exist And You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

A "serial non-decider" is a term I just made up, but is used to describe someone who is consistently indecisive-- especially when it comes to what to order. I'm someone who wants to try a little bit of everything which is why I love the fact that more and more west Michigan restaurants are offering "flights" at their establishments.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
1077 WRKR

FAB Magic Company Announce Relocation From Colon To Vicksburg

In 2003 When Rick Fisher opened the FAB Magic Company in Colon, Michigan, it was basically a match made in heaven. Opening a magic company in the Magic Capital of the World is a no-brainer. But now 19 years later, they've made an announcement that will be bringing them more efficient business, while also staying true to their roots. Rick Fisher recently announced in a YouTube video that they would soon be relocating FAB Magic from Colon to Vicksburg:
COLON, MI
1077 WRKR

New Bike Lanes on Westnedge are causing confusion

We knew it was coming, but I don't think we fully understood what was happening on Westnedge and Park with these new bike lanes. Now they're here, and... it's been interesting, to say the least, watching people try to navigate through them. Work began on July 11th to scrape the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

5 West Michigan Ice Cream Shops Worth Celebrating on National Ice Cream Day

While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day. The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Clever Gardening Tips and Funny Reactions From Kalamazoo Neighborhood

During this time of year tons of people in Michigan are spending some of their free time outdoors, engaging in a variety of activities, but a popular one being gardening. Some like to plant flowers and other small plants, while others choose to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and other useful things in their garden. One of the common issues that gardeners have is keeping squirrels and other animals out of and away from their flower beds. Gardeners in one Kalamazoo neighborhood have found and provided multiple different tips and solutions to keep various animals away from flowers but also had very funny reactions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Make a Messy Masterpiece at Kalamazoo’s New Splatter Room

It's amazing all the fun you can have within 4 walls! You may have heard of rage rooms, where patrons pay to smash and break stuff à la the printer scene from Office Space, or have tried your hand at cracking the code at one of the local escape rooms, but be prepared to get messy with this latest trend-- Splatter Rooms!
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Lake Michigan On Pace For Record Drownings

Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled from the water still in critical condition. That puts Lake Michigan back on pace for a record number of drownings, which was set in 2020 with 53.
1077 WRKR

West Michigan Now Home to Michigan’s First Gluten-Free Brewery and Taproom

Imagine living in west Michigan, home to Grand Rapids and Beer City USA, and not being able to imbibe and participate in our state's favorite pastime: craft beer. Whether its due to lifestyle choices or health-related reasons, many Michiganders maintain a gluten-free diet and yes, that includes beverages too. Thankfully, a whole new world is about to open up for our gluten-free friends as Michigan's first and only gluten-free brewery and taproom just opened in Grand Rapids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Portage Native & WMU’s Women’s Golf Coach Wins The US Adaptive Open

Golf has been around for decades, some play for competitive means, whether that be as a professional, just wagering against friends, or even entering amateur tournaments, while others play for leisure time fun. One thing that has been consistent in golf, is giving an opportunity for any and everyone to have opportunity to play regardless of what challenges may try and hinder them.
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

