Income Tax

One dead in Lincoln County crash

 3 days ago

Alabama Now

11-year-old Alabama boy dies in tragic ATV accident

An 11-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday following a tragic four-wheeler crash. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports that Brandon Linderman, 11, of Leeds, died while driving a four-wheeler on private property. The accident happened Sunday just before noon on Sicard Hollow Road in Jefferson County. Linderman was transported to...
LEEDS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,151 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 327 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

