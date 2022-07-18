ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Mr. Richard Linard Jones

By WBBJ Staff
WBBJ
 4 days ago

Mr. Richard Linard Jones, 90, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson....

www.wbbjtv.com

WBBJ

Willie Frank Springfield, Sr.

Graveside service for Willie Frank Springfield, Sr., age 76, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. James Church Cemetery in Stanton, TN. Mr. Springfield died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Maplewood Health Care Center. Visitation for Mr. Springfield will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 10:00...
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Carolyn Rogers

Mrs. Carolyn Rogers, 73, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Anita Snider Ozier

Anita Snider Ozier, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Harry McNamee Ozier, departed this life Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Anita was born April 28, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of the late John L. Snider and...
SOMERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Mrs. Effie Maxine Carroll

Mrs. Effie Maxine Carroll was born on December 30, 1926, in Fruitvale, Tennessee. She departed this life on July 15, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Historic First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Open Visitation...
FRUITVALE, TN
WBBJ

Frank Hardin Jones

Frank Hardin Jones, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones was born in Obion Co, TN on March 27, 1941, to the late Billy Jones and Beulah Hardin Jones. He worked as a truck driver and loved to grill.
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Justin Collin “J.C.” Maclin

Services for Mr. Justin Collin “J.C.” Maclin, age 24 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Bells First Baptist Church; 55 Main Street in Bells, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Oakview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends...
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

Janet K. Ivey

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Minister/Celebrant: Shane Long of Healing Faith Family Worship in Union City, TN. Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022 and after noon Sunday. Date/Place of Birth: July 22, 1939 in Norwich, England. Pallbearers: Dustin Fisher, Brandon Ivey, Trevor Ivey, David Ardis, Brian Carlton, Kaiden Owens, and...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Mr. John Samuel Shaw

Mr. John Samuel Shaw, 65, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 2:00 P. M. at Faith Deliverance Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Faith Deliverance Church.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Winners of 2022 Jackson Idol revealed by city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The winners of this year’s Jackson Idol have been revealed. The City of Jackson says that this year’s winners are:. Terry Franklin, Paris Springfield, Journi Malone, and Londyn Copeland representing T.R White Sportsplex with a dance mix. Laron Bouye representing Boys & Girls Club...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Francine Michelle Lumley Singleton

Francine Michelle Lumley Singleton, age 56, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home in Bells, TN. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mrs. Michelle will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Michelle was born on March 18, 1966, in Memphis, TN, to the late Mr. Willy Joe Lumley and her surviving mother, Mrs. Neilda Ellington Lumley of Alamo, TN. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and loving her family. Also preceding her in death was one brother: Randy Lumley. She is also survived by her husband of over 34 years: Mr. Charles Singleton; one son: Benjamin McMahon; one daughter: Jessica McMahon all of Bells, TN; one brother: Wayne Lumley; ten sisters: Linda Faye Abbitt (Terry) of Milan, TN, Amy Lumley of MS, Denise Lumley of AL, Rena Lumley of AK, Wendy Lumley of TN, Barbara Panigoni of TN, Ann Panigoni of TN, Rosemary Panigoni of IL and Lory Panigoni of MS.
BELLS, TN
WBBJ

15 Tennessee communities getting grants for dog parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fifteen Tennessee communities have a reason to wag their tails. According to a news release, 15 communities will be getting a collective $375,000 in grants from Dog Park Dash for, of course, dog parks!. Communities getting money to give their furry friends a better or new...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Active shooter training held in West Tennessee

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — One community is preparing for the worst case scenario. Thursday, the Dickson Police Department was in Benton County to help local first responders prepare for what they call an active killer event. They discussed standard response protocol. That includes how to respond to a threat...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Annual ‘731 Day’ celebration returning to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event celebrating our local community returns to the Hub City this month. “731 Day,” named for West Tennessee’s area code, takes place each year in Jackson on July 31. The celebration was originally started by Katie Howerton with Our Jackson Home and...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

McDonald’s to celebrate 731 Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — McDonald’s says it is going to be joining in on 731 Day celebrations. The fast-food chain says those in the 731 area code will be able to get a free chicken sandwich through their app. McDonald’s asks that once you have your sandwich, take a...
MCDONALD, TN
WBBJ

Blown transformer to close Muse Park south entrance for two weeks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The south entrance of Muse Park in Jackson will be closed for approximately two weeks. According to the City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department, the closure is due to a blown transformer. A news release states that Jackson Energy Authority has been notified. “For...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New shoe store steps into Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new shoe store is stepping into the Hub City. Remix Shoe Store will be opening its doors this weekend in Old Hickory Mall. This is the shoe store’s ninth location, and is now located in north Jackson near the main entrance of the mall.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Portion of Christmasville Road to temporarily close for work

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Highway Department says part of Christmasville is being temporarily closed next week. Superintendent Bart Walls says Christmasville will be closed from Morisch Road to Ashport Road in order to replace a cross drain. Walls says this will begin on Monday, July 25 at...
JACKSON, TN

