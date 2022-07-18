Mr. Richard Linard Jones

Francine Michelle Lumley Singleton, age 56, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home in Bells, TN. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Mrs. Michelle will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Michelle was born on March 18, 1966, in Memphis, TN, to the late Mr. Willy Joe Lumley and her surviving mother, Mrs. Neilda Ellington Lumley of Alamo, TN. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and loving her family. Also preceding her in death was one brother: Randy Lumley. She is also survived by her husband of over 34 years: Mr. Charles Singleton; one son: Benjamin McMahon; one daughter: Jessica McMahon all of Bells, TN; one brother: Wayne Lumley; ten sisters: Linda Faye Abbitt (Terry) of Milan, TN, Amy Lumley of MS, Denise Lumley of AL, Rena Lumley of AK, Wendy Lumley of TN, Barbara Panigoni of TN, Ann Panigoni of TN, Rosemary Panigoni of IL and Lory Panigoni of MS.

