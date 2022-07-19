ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Voices From The Left Are Turning On Biden

By B.D. Hobbs
 2 days ago

With Joe Biden's approval rating now at yet another all time low, it's no surprise that even some Democrats are now turning on him.

What is a surprise? A radical left group called 'Roots Action' is running a six-figure add campaign, urging Biden not to run again in 2024.

"Biden's endless list of failures is detrimental to keeping control of the White House" said political commentator Vlad Davidiuk, "It's not surprising to see a radical left wing group use that as reason to advocate for Biden not running again in 2024, and to try to seek a new nominee."

Apparently, the radical left leaning group doesn't really care about who calls the shots for the DNC, they just want somebody else to run in a couple of years.

Even Biden's staunch supporters in the media are starting to turn on him.

"The New York Times, the Washington Post, you have these leftist news outlets who are now basically at the point where they want to cut their losses, and try to revise their approach" Davidiuk told KTRH, "The understand that what they have in place is a failed president."

It's hard to argue that when your own party wants you out in less than 2 years.

Photo: Getty Images

