FORT MADISON - An accident that took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday sent one woman to the hospital. First responders from the Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff's Department, Lee County EMS, and Fort Madison Fire & Rescue responded to the scene at the bottom of Country Club Lane just north of Willow Patch were a vehicle had failed to navigate a turn and struck a utility pole. At least one other passenger was in the vehicle but was uninjured. Alliant Energy was also on the scene to repair the damaged pole.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO