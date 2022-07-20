ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump ex-adviser Bannon felt he was 'above the law,' prosecution tells jury

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A federal prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday at Steve Bannon's criminal trial that the prominent former presidential adviser to Donald Trump decided he was "above the law" in defying a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The prosecution and defense delivered opening statements after jurors were selected in the trial, with the government's first witness then testifying. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for Bannon, said in his opening statement that Bannon did not ignore the subpoena and in fact engaged with the committee in the belief that it would negotiate with his attorney and that its deadlines "were not fixed - they were flexible."

Bannon, 68, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress brought after he declined last year to provide testimony or documents to the Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee. read more

The subpoena issued last September, prosecutor Amanda Vaughn told jurors, "wasn't optional. It wasn't a request. And it wasn't an invitation. It was mandatory."

"The defendant decided he was above the law," Vaughn added. "That's why we're here today."

Vaughn said the committee had reason to believe Bannon might have information about the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and attacked police in a failed effort to block formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Bannon "didn't get stuck on a broken down Metro car," Vaughn said of the defendant's refusal to comply with the subpoena, referring to the Washington area's subway system. Instead, the case is about "the defendant thumbing his nose" at the normal process of government, Vaughn added.

Corcoran said that committee staff and lawyers for proposed witnesses almost always negotiate - and witnesses often appear at a date later than the one specified in a subpoena.

"That's the process," Corcoran said.

'A VIOLENT ASSAULT'

Kristin Amerling, the committee's general counsel, was the first prosecution witness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhFhl_0gkdlnMm00

"When the committee issues subpoenas with deadlines, is it important to the committee for people to comply with the deadlines?" Vaughn asked Amerling.

"Absolutely," Amerling replied. "The select committee is looking at a violent assault on the United States Capitol, on law enforcement, on our democratic institutions. We have a limited amount of time."

Amerling said the committee's authority expires at the end of 2022.

In explaining the panel's interest in hearing from Bannon, Amerling noted that he had told a podcast the day before the riot that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow" and that the committee wanted to learn whether he had advance knowledge of the attack.

Twelve jurors and two alternates - nine men and five women - were selected, with U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols presiding over the trial.

Nichols previously ruled that Bannon could not claim he failed to comply with the subpoena because he believed his documents and testimony were protected by a legal doctrine called executive privilege that can keep certain presidential communications confidential.

The judge also has barred Bannon from telling jurors that he relied upon advice from his lawyer, who told him there were valid legal reasons he could fail to respond to the subpoena.

Corcoran told jurors that Bannon after being subpoenaed sought advice from an attorney, Robert Costello, who then raised objections with the committee including whether the requested information was protected by executive privilege. Corcoran said that these objections are "not an excuse" for failing to comply, but the fact that Bannon's lawyer directly engaged the committee showed that the defendant did not willfully ignore the subpoena.

Bannon reversed course this month and said he wanted to testify before a public committee hearing, nearly 10 months after defying the subpoena. There has been no indication of any plan to have him do so, as the committee likely would want him to first testify in closed sessions in order to cover a wide range of matters. Trump told Bannon he was waiving any executive privilege claim.

"You will also see the excuse the defendant gave for not complying. You will see he claimed something called a privilege," Vaughn told the jury.

As a top adviser to the Republican Trump's 2016 presidential campaign who later served as White House chief strategist, Bannon helped articulate the "America First" right-wing populism and fierce opposition to immigration that helped define Trump's presidency.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 261

We are doomed
2d ago

Yep send hin to jail. Then the rest will sing like birds. Throw trump way under the bus. Heck we get summons. We better show up. They should have to show up too.

Reply(1)
87
Julie Reyes
2d ago

some of you might have seen it, but there was a joke. Drawn in a cartoon form it was Trump in prison looking out the window with bars. He was saying " I want my lawyer". and in the next cell over it said " I'm right here " 😂

Reply(13)
50
judy van coevering
2d ago

he has no defense... its laughable...he thought he was above the law and could get away with it.... lock him up

Reply(12)
149
Newsweek

Expect 'Major Violence' if Donald Trump Indicted, Joe Walsh Warns

Former 2020 Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh recently said that he thinks that Donald Trump's most radicalized supporters would likely turn violent if the former president is indicted following the January 6 hearings. "There is a percentage of Trump's followers who would become violent," Walsh, once a supporter and now...
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
Newsweek

Trump Did the Crime, Biden May Do the Time | Opinion

While the Jan. 6 committee has done a masterful job in laying out the numerous federal crimes Trump committed in his desperate attempt to hold on to power — from conspiracy to defraud the government to obstructing an official proceeding to inciting a rebellion to witness tampering — the committee is virtually powerless to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
Reuters

