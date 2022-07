It's so sweet to "taste the rainbow" when you have a handful of Skittles candies. However, that tiny bite of the rainbow may not really be full of sunshine. Believe it or not, Skittles candies contain a "known toxin" that can be considered "unfit for human consumption." Multiple reports are confirming that the company responsible for creating Skittles is facing a lawsuit because of these unsafe chemicals.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO