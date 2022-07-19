ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Road Trip from San Jose to San Diego

By Dianne Titos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some road trip routes that are just shouting out to be explored, and with a choice of stunning ocean views or spectacular National Parks, this journey from San Jose, California to San Diego is at the top of that list!. The 1,290-mile road trip from San Jose,...

Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Hiking from Fremont to Livermore

“Next time I invite you to go backpacking with me, please remind me of this moment and why we hate backpacking,” I groggily told my sister, Molly. Molly holds the record among my three younger siblings for being the most likely to join me on outdoor adventures — albeit begrudgingly. I had dragged Molly, whose preferred pronouns are they/them, on a last-minute backpacking trip to hike the Ohlone Regional Wilderness Preserve trail over a three-day weekend after canceling other plans because of COVID.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC San Diego

Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis

La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
#Travel Roadtrip#Travel Guide#Camping#Local Life#Travel Beach#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Info#Coastal Route#The Inland Route#Natio
CBS San Francisco

New eco-friendly San Jose car wash uses minimal amount of water

SAN JOSE -- When you drive into the Future Wash car wash at Santana Row in San Jose, there's one thing you won't see and hear: the spraying of running water."There's no loud noises. There's no water flying all over the place.  There's no water going down the drain like a lot of car washes, we don't have to deal with any of that," said Future Wash owner Michael Dennison.Dennison claims his car wash is practically waterless. There are two buckets half filled with water to keep the microfiber towels wet. Workers use pint-size spray bottles with a mixture of...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Divisive Bay Area building sells for $112M in all-cash deal

Funky Berkeley apartment complex sells for $112 million in all-cash deal. One of the most unique and divisive residences in the Bay Area, the Enclave Apartments near UC Berkeley, has sold for $112 million. The 7-story, mixed-use student housing complex at 2503 Haste Street in the heart of the bustling...
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

16 Kid-Friendly Day Trips Worth the Time & Effort

Life has been a lot lately—and planing an epic summer vacation may have taken a back seat. We get it—between tracking down the must-dos in any given area, and finding the just-right hotel that both kids and parents will adore (plus the cost of flights), it’s all overwhelming…until now that is. For those that want to get out of town (or check out a new part of town) without much planning, we’ve vetted 16 easy road trips that promise to deliver big-time family fun. From a town that offers roller coasters and sea lions to hikes along the coast that even your toddler will love, these stress-free mini-vacations will help you rediscover our area’s wonders and adventures.
TRAVEL
ABC7 News Bay Area

UC Berkeley economist explains 'mystery gas surcharge,' why CA pays more than any other state

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- No matter how much the price of gasoline rises or falls, a renowned U.C. Berkeley economist warns that you're paying a "mystery gas surcharge" - and that's on top of our higher state taxes and environmental fees. The I-Team's Dan Noyes has been investigating how and why Californians always pay more at the pump than any other state.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

