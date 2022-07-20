Tour de France 2022 LIVE result: Hugo Houle wins stage as Jonas Vingegaard marks Tadej Pogacar

Hugo Houle won stage 16 of the Tour de France from a breakaway in Foix to give Canada a first stage victory since 1988.

Israel-PremierTech’s Houle was part of a 29-man group that went away early on the 179km stage from Carcassonne - the first day in the Pyrenees as the Tour enters its final week.

Houle crested the final climb, the Mur de Peguere, with an advantage of 26 seconds over Matteo Jorgenson and was holding that advantage on the descent into Foix before the American crashed with a little over 13km to go.

Jorgenson, blood dripping from his elbow, got back on and caught Houle’s team-mate and fellow Canadian Michael Woods, but had to settle for fourth, behind Valentin Madouas and Woods, with Houle the first Canadian stage winner since Steve Bauer in 1988.

