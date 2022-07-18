Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition to the 10 restaurants serving southeast Michigan. The new locations are in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company, and are expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area. Five more locations are expected to follow in the next three to five years.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO