Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:. 03-09-19-22-28-30-36-39-42-46-50-52-54-55-60-61-63-64-66-70-74-78 (three, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-six, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
DETROIT, MI
Lottery State-by-State

03-04-21-34-36 (three, four, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six) 03-09-13-14-15-18-21-38-39-42-44-45-46-48-51-52-56-63-69-70 (three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy) Match 4. 01-05-23-24 (one, five, twenty-three, twenty-four) WEST VIRGINIA. Cash 25. 06-13-16-19-21-24 (six, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four) Daily 3. 5-4-1 (five, four,...
LOTTERY
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in southeast Michigan this fall

Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition to the 10 restaurants serving southeast Michigan. The new locations are in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company, and are expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area. Five more locations are expected to follow in the next three to five years.
DETROIT, MI
Alligator hunt in Kalamazoo River called off near Michigan college

A search of the Kalamazoo River for the alligator that prompted a 140-acre Michigan nature center to close for two days last week has halted. The three-day search for the reptile initially found near the Whitehouse Nature Center, owned and operated by Albion College, was called off after members of the university's security force guided by a Michigan alligator rescue facility, called Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, did not locate the animal, college spokeswoman Cathy Cole said on Tuesday, July 19.
MICHIGAN STATE
Explore Michigan: Top 5 scenic drives in the state

Michigan has some of the most beautiful scenic drives in the nation. The Great Lakes state is renowned for its hardwood forests, rippling dunes, scenic vineyards, lush orchards, freshwater lakes, and rolling hills. Take a trip down these breathtaking routes and bask in the wonder of the serenity of nature.
MICHIGAN STATE
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures. between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, south- central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO. * WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,. Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Alabama: 4 former school officials sentenced in fraud scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four one-time Alabama educators have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme to fraudulently enroll students from private schools in online public schools. Trey Holladay, a former superintendent with the Athens city school system, was sentenced to the maximum of five...
ALABAMA STATE
Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges. Several youths were involved in a confrontation on July 15 before leaving the scene and returning...
DOTHAN, AL
Fire danger is elevated this week; be careful outdoors

Even with recent showers in some parts of the state, much of Michigan is dry. That means fire safety is a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "We are beginning to see seasonal drought conditions across much of the state,"...
MICHIGAN STATE
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. For the Excessive Heat. Warning, temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley of 102 to 108. degrees with temperatures in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

