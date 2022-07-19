ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

St. Louis Cardinals draft former Allderdice pitcher Tanner Jacobson in 10th round

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYRrf_0gkdXLhS00

Allderdice graduate Tanner Jacobson on Monday became the first player in the short history of Queens University baseball to be picked in the MLB Draft.

The St. Louis Cardinals chose the right-handed pitcher in the 10th round with pick No. 307, a milestone moment for the NCAA Division II baseball program in Charlotte, N.C., that started four years ago.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior went 5-3 this spring with a 4.09 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 61⅔ innings. He made 16 pitching appearances including eight starts.

Jacobson also batted .316 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 at-bats.

“What a special day for Tanner, the Jacobson family, and Queens University,” coach Ross Steedley said in a statement. “These moments are what players like him dream of and I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled for Tanner to chase his dream. He was a joy to coach and watch compete and he represented our programs and Queens the right way.”

The team went 29-22 this season and 17-7 in the South Atlantic Conference.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees’ picks rounds 11-15

After 10 rounds of picks across a couple frenzied days, we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. If you missed Day 1 and Day 2, you can catch up via our results tracker here, which has links to all of our write-ups on the selected players, from top pick Spencer Jones to 10th-rounder Will Brian.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
299
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy