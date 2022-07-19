St. Louis Cardinals draft former Allderdice pitcher Tanner Jacobson in 10th round

Allderdice graduate Tanner Jacobson on Monday became the first player in the short history of Queens University baseball to be picked in the MLB Draft.

The St. Louis Cardinals chose the right-handed pitcher in the 10th round with pick No. 307, a milestone moment for the NCAA Division II baseball program in Charlotte, N.C., that started four years ago.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior went 5-3 this spring with a 4.09 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 61⅔ innings. He made 16 pitching appearances including eight starts.

Jacobson also batted .316 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 at-bats.

“What a special day for Tanner, the Jacobson family, and Queens University,” coach Ross Steedley said in a statement. “These moments are what players like him dream of and I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled for Tanner to chase his dream. He was a joy to coach and watch compete and he represented our programs and Queens the right way.”

The team went 29-22 this season and 17-7 in the South Atlantic Conference.