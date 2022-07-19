What’s all on your Kansas primary ballot? Here’s your voter guide to the Aug. 2 election

KCQ Votes: Aug. 2 primary election resources

Kansas voters will have the chance to cast a primary ballot on Aug. 2 for a whole bunch of positions: governor and other statewide offices, congressional representatives to send to Washington, D.C. and state representatives to serve in Topeka.

And all Kansas voters—regardless of party affiliation—will also vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove statewide abortion protections.

There is a lot of confusion and misinformation swirling around about the amendment. We answered the most common questions we’ve been hearing from readers and fact-checked some common claims in this guide here.

Your quick guide to the Kansas abortion amendment

The Kansas state constitution currently protects the right to abortion, but the upcoming Aug. 2 vote will ask voters to decide on an amendment that would get rid of those protections.

If Kansans vote yes on the ballot and the amendment passes, the legislature will be able to impose new restrictions on abortion, which could include banning the procedure.

If Kansans vote no and the amendment does not pass, the legislature would continue to be barred from passing most legislation that impedes on an individual’s access to abortion. Kansas heavily regulates abortion even with this protection in place, but amendment proponents believe many of those regulations could be struck down under the 2019 state Supreme Court ruling that found the right to an abortion.

All registered voters can participate in the vote, regardless of party affiliation.

The Star answered the most common reader questions we received about the abortion amendment here.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your voter registration and find your polling place through the Kansas secretary of state. Early voting has already started in many Kansas counties, including Johnson County. Early voting starts in Wyandotte County on Saturday, July 23.

A lot is on the line for the future of the state, and at The Star, we believe that our democracy is stronger when more people have the information they need to participate in and shape it. We want to make it as easy as possible for you to decide who is most likely to make choices you believe will best serve you and your community.

Below are candidates’ responses to a short survey shaped by what we heard from nearly 60 readers who shared questions with The Star.

The most common issues readers asked the candidates to weigh in on that we included in the survey were: abortion rights, gun laws, the state of K-12 education in Kansas and the cost of living. The next most-asked about topic was climate change.

How the voter guide works:

Click on the race you are curious about, and the candidate names and their responses will be listed in the order that they will appear on your ballot. You can filter by political party to see what will be on your party’s primary ballot, or by district, depending on the race.

Candidates for Johnson County commission will be added later this week.

Any candidates that do not have answers below their names did not respond to the survey. Our team at The Star contacted campaigns multiple times via both email and phone calls over the past several weeks.

If you are a candidate and would like to get in touch with us and submit responses still, you can email us at kcq@kcstar.com.

A note on editing and fact-checking

Some survey responses were very lightly edited for grammar, but the substance of the responses were not edited at all and are the candidates’ own words. The Star did not fact-check all of the candidates’ responses.

U.S. Senate

Senators create and vote on bills that can become federal laws if also passed through the House of Representatives and signed by the president. Senators also hold hearings on different issues, confirm people the president appoints to certain positions in the federal government and try impeachment cases for federal officials.

Each state gets two senators that serve six-year terms in Congress in Washington, D.C. Currently, Republicans Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran represent Kansas in the Senate. Moran is running for re-election this year.

U.S. House

Representatives create and vote on bills that can become federal laws if also passed through the Senate and signed by the president, and serve on committees. The House of Representatives is the chamber of Congress that first introduces spending bills and can impeach federal officials.

The representatives for the state of Kansas serve the people of their district in Congress in Washington, D.C. for two year terms. Kansas has four U.S. representatives.

If you don’t know your district, look here.

Governor

The governor is the head of the state government and is responsible for carrying out state laws, administering the executive budget and overseeing and appointing the heads of state agencies. The governor can sign bills into state law or can veto a bill and send it back to the Legislature.

Governors serve four-year terms. Democrat Laura Kelly is the current governor, and she is running for re-election.

Secretary of State

This official’s office is responsible for conducting elections in the state of Kansas, issuing official state publications and maintaining business records for all companies authorized to do business in the state.

The position is currently held by Scott Schwab, a Republican who is running for re-election.

Attorney General

The attorney general is responsible for enforcing Kansas’ laws and is the state’s top lawyer, bringing and defending lawsuits on behalf of the state and issuing legal opinions. The office also defends consumers from fraud.

The attorney general serves a four-year term. The position is currently held by Derek Schmidt, a Republican who is now running for governor.

State Treasurer

The state treasurer is responsible for managing the state’s funds and acting as a chief banker of sorts for the state. The state treasurer’s office handles items such as bond services, cash management, the state’s education savings program and unclaimed property. The state’s current treasurer is Lynn Rogers, a Democrat who was appointed by Kelly in 2021 after Republican Jake LaTurner was elected to Congress.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner

This statewide official is in charge of regulating the insurance policies and financial securities offered by private companies in Kansas. The position is currently held by Republican Vicki Schmidt.

State House

State representatives are lawmakers responsible for drafting and voting on legislation. They also help create the state budget and create legislation that helps regulate state agencies.

There are 125 state representatives in the Kansas House, each serving a two year term at a time.

If you don’t know your district, look here.

Board of Education

The state board of education has 10 members elected for four year terms. The board oversees public schools and represents the educational interests of the state.

If you don’t know your district, look here.

District Court Judge

The district court judge oversees trial courts in a given Kansas district, and makes decisions on civil and criminal cases. There are currently 18 district court judges in Johnson County and 15 in Wyandotte County.

The following judges up for election are all in District 29 in Wyandotte County.

If you don’t know your district, look here.