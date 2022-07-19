ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas GOP voters have a solid choice for an attorney general who won’t embarrass them

By Editorials
The Kansas City Star
 1 day ago
Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi and Kellie Warren, Republican candidates for Kansas attorney general File photos

Kansas voters registered as Republicans face three choices on the Aug. 2 ballot for the GOP nomination for state attorney general. We enthusiastically endorse Tony Mattivi in the race.

That’s not because we substantively support his positions on most matters of public policy. Rather, it’s because while speaking with The Star Editorial Board, he revealed himself to be a serious and thoughtful conservative voice with the attitude of a public servant, not a politicking showboat angling for national attention.

“I plan to be an attorney general who’s focused on being the Kansas attorney general, not on getting on Fox News, and not campaigning for whatever office comes next in a political career,” he told us.

It’s not hard to figure out who he’s referring to: fellow AG hopeful Kris Kobach, the failed U.S. Senate candidate. The failed gubernatorial candidate. And the failed former Kansas secretary of state, whose incompetence in the job was so profound that a federal judge ordered him to take remedial law classes.

Kobach has no business in public office ever again, but our support for Mattivi is not based on the weakness of his opponents. Mattivi was a prosecutor for nearly 30 years — experience that clearly sets him apart. He’s the only candidate in the race who has served in the Kansas attorney general’s office.

He began his career as a prosecutor in Topeka in 1993, and worked his way up to handling murder cases. He worked for the Kansas attorney general from 1996 to 1998 before being hired by the U.S. attorney’s office in Topeka to prosecute meth lab operators. His specialty? Sending organized drug dealers to federal prison. He found the work rewarding and challenging, he told us.

In 2007, Mattivi volunteered to go to Baghdad to prosecute war crime trials for the Department of Justice.

“I helped the Iraqi government try and convict members of Saddam Hussein’s regime, including Chemical Ali,” he said. He also tried high-profile insurgent cases at Guantanamo Bay from 2013 to 2020, he said.

We asked him what separates him from his opponents in the primary.

“I really believe the chief law enforcement official of the state ought to be a law enforcement official,” he said. “The Kansas AG is the chief litigation counsel. I really believe that ought to be somebody with a track record of success.”

We like Mattivi’s focus on Kansas’ business first. Both Kobach and state Sen. Kellie Warren, the other candidate for the nomination, have pledged to prioritize suing the Biden administration if elected. Current Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor, has made headlines by joining frivolous lawsuits against the federal government.

That’s not what Kansans want or need out of the state’s attorney general.

We disagree with many of Mattivi’s ideas. While it’s impossible to object to some priorities in his campaign literature — supporting the Constitution, upholding the rule of law — voters should be aware he has preemptively vowed to defend the so-called “Value Them Both” amendment to the Kansas Constitution that’s also on the Aug. 2 ballot. If the amendment passes, the Legislature will certainly move swiftly to drastically limit or outright ban abortion in the state, and Mattivi would be a committed ally to those efforts. We strongly recommend a no vote against the amendment.

Mattivi is also in favor of the death penalty and against legalized marijuana. He vows to “take the Biden administration to court to force them to enforce our border.” Last we checked, Kansas doesn’t touch Mexico, and we doubt he’s keen to beat back invading Oklahomans. Immigration is a complex issue, with plenty of state employers benefiting from breaking the rules themselves. Enforcement must be done through a Kansas lens.

However, we respect Mattivi’s forthright nature and willingness to share his viewpoints. Kobach and Warren declined our invitations to an interview, but their public actions and statements show they are closely aligned politically with one another, and too extreme for the broader Kansas electorate. Warren played a major role in getting the constitutional amendment on the ballot.

We believe Tony Mattivi is running for Kansas attorney general for the right reasons. His background and disposition make him the best candidate to represent the Republican Party in the race.

Kansas ballot issue on abortion will be close. Here are three takeaways from polling

A Kansas City-based pollster is predicting that Kansans will narrowly pass a constitutional amendment removing the right to an abortion from the state-constitution. Two weeks before Election Day and after early voting has already begun, pollster co/efficient released the first public poll data in the contest, which will be the first ballot test on abortion rights in a post-Roe America.
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KCTV 5

Following the money: Millions spent on Kansas abortion amendment from across the country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you look at the numbers, it’s clear that people have very strong feelings about the Kansas constitution amendment up for a vote on August 2. This election has generated more attention — and more money — than any amendment in recent history. Campaign finance reports show about $15 million has been raised to try to convince Kansans to vote one way or the other.
Slate

“I Didn’t Make This Law, and Now I’m Stuck With It”

As the Jackson County prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker swore an oath: to uphold Missouri’s laws. And then, Roe v. Wade was overturned. And Baker had to try to figure out what, exactly, the law was. In Missouri, an abortion trigger law was nearly instantaneous. “Within the first 15 minutes, it became law in Missouri upon the decision being released,” Baker says. “I had to pivot pretty hard to see, OK, what is this new law? And then I realized, oh, it’s a near-total ban.”
KSN News

Why can Kansas churches display ‘Value Them Both’ signs?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?. KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.
The Kansas City Star

Missouri GOP voters have a standout choice in House primary — with one screaming alarm

Taylor Burks is the best candidate among the Republicans running in the Aug. 2 primary for the 4th District U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Vicki Hartzler. Burks earns our endorsement even though we share few of the former Boone County clerk’s political views. We do agree with his strong support for Missouri farmers, military veterans and teachers.
