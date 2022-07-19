ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Networking Pick of the Week – Rondeau’s Kickboxing, Johnston

By RINewsToday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin other small business owners for an in-person, Community Networking Event to be held at Rondeau’s Kickboxing, 1408 Atwood Ave in Johnston....

ART! Point Well Taken – at Sprout CoWorking – TONIGHT

The July show at The Gallery at Sprout CoWorking (166 Valley St) is titled “Point Well Taken”, showcasing the latest experiments in fiber arts by Rhode Island Threads members. The Gallery at Sprout Providence will be open to the public to see the artwork in-person weekdays from 9am to 3pm, or by appointment. The exhibition will be on view July 6th-28th.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RI Weather Today, July 22, 2022 -John Donnelly

Morning lows in the low 70’s with afternoon highs in the mid 90’s and dangerous heat indices over 100 expected. A breeze out of the southwest will not help much. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved back to Rhode Island and settled in Johnston, where he grew up until graduating from Lyndon State College in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. As a child John always wanted to know how air moved, and he ran towards, not away from, thunder and lighting and various other ominous weather phenomena. He returned in 2001 to the old family neighborhood of Elmhurst where the McCabe’s, Donnelly’s, Walker’s and Callan’s have been since after the Civil War.
JOHNSTON, RI
Newport Car Museum founder event: “Gunther Talks Cars”

“Gunther Talks Cars” – Saturday, July 23 – 11 am and again at 2 pm. Last month we introduced five new cars. This month Founder Gunther Buerman will speak live at the Newport Car Museum about the 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO (Re-Body) and the 1968 Volvo P1800S. Please join us for this new series that highlights the historic significance of selected cars in our collection.
NEWPORT, RI
Moths, frogs, hikes highlight 7 Rivers Festival – Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed

The bullfrog is at least four inches long, and it’s being held on its back with its pale belly exposed as a small crowd gathers around to see. “Okay, now take the cotton swab and rub it four times on his belly.” The young man performs the job with an earnest face, then hands the swab over, where it is placed in a plastic container. “Okay, great work. Now bring him back and let him go. Who’s next?” MaryEllen Mateleska, senior director of education and conservation at Mystic Aquarium is leading a dozen adults and children on an expedition she calls “Catching with a Purpose”. The swab was to find out whether the amphibians had a fungal disease. Held at the Babcock Ridge Preserve in North Stonington, CT, the “catching” was one of over two dozen community sponsored events held in Connecticut and Rhode Island by the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council’s 7 Rivers Festival. Over 500 people attended.
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
GriefSPEAK: Doorknob Confessions – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Most therapists as well as medical doctors are familiar with the phenomenon of the doorknob confession. This term is used when a therapy session or a medical appointment is just winding down and the client/patient reveals something that makes our professional heads spin. We’ve just spent an hour with the client/patient and just as they put their hand on the doorknob to leave, they stop and turn to state, “Oh, one more thing…”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Hope Street driving and parking takes a back seat to biking… in city’s Great Streets Plan

To those who’ve been on Hope Street recently, you’ll see some activity that led us to ask about a 3-year old or older proposal to put bike, walking, “rolling” lanes on a safety-challenged narrow Hope Street on the East Side of Providence. Lined on both sides with shops, and restaurants, one is always extra cautious when parking, or walking and crossing the street. Lines of vision are less than desirable, and frequent users know to use extra caution. Some we spoke with said they long gave up going to Hope Street in prime time for lunch or the stores due to traffic, congestion, safety, and lack of parking.
PROVIDENCE, RI

