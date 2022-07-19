Networking Pick of the Week – Rondeau’s Kickboxing, Johnston

The bullfrog is at least four inches long, and it’s being held on its back with its pale belly exposed as a small crowd gathers around to see. “Okay, now take the cotton swab and rub it four times on his belly.” The young man performs the job with an earnest face, then hands the swab over, where it is placed in a plastic container. “Okay, great work. Now bring him back and let him go. Who’s next?” MaryEllen Mateleska, senior director of education and conservation at Mystic Aquarium is leading a dozen adults and children on an expedition she calls “Catching with a Purpose”. The swab was to find out whether the amphibians had a fungal disease. Held at the Babcock Ridge Preserve in North Stonington, CT, the “catching” was one of over two dozen community sponsored events held in Connecticut and Rhode Island by the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council’s 7 Rivers Festival. Over 500 people attended.

NORTH STONINGTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO