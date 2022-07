TikTokers claim that adding foundation to a glass of water will give you the ultimate flawless complexion. Is this the key to a summery glow, or just a bit of a faff?. It’s as simple (or weird) as it sounds: squirt a little liquid foundation into a glass of water. Spoiler alert: it will sink and separate a bit. Then, wielding the wrong end of your foundation brush like a fishing rod, scoop the blob of foundation out with the handle and then apply it to your skin with the brush itself. There are a couple of theories as to why this could work: 1) foundation is diluted by water, and less foundation always looks better than more; and 2) by separating in the water, some of the oil is removed from the foundation, meaning it’s more pigmented and longer-lasting (though perhaps less natural-looking).

