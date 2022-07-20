ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Police: Good Samaritan stops attempted robbery of woman, brother in Greenwich

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0Zki_0gkcfXpp00

A good Samaritan stopped two suspects from attempting to rob a woman and her brother outside of a Greenwich store, police say.

Greenwich police say the incident happened Monday on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the woman accompanied by her brother bought some electronic items from an Apple Store and were followed out by two suspects who attempted to forcibly take the items she just purchased.

A bystander came to aid and assisted with fending off the suspects.

"What makes it unusual in a good way, is that other people who were there and saw what happened got involved," said Lieutenant Martin O'Reilly, Greenwich Police Department.

Police say the would be thieves made a fast escape in a silver sedan. They also said the attackers are both tall and thin and appear to be in their 30s, and one was wearing a pink sweatshirt and had dreadlocks.

No weapons were displayed or used.

Police say the woman injured her face and her brother broke two fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-622-8004 or use the Confidential Lines at 203-622-3333 or email TIPS@greenwichct.org

Comments / 6

Daily Voice

Albany Man Admits To Conspiring To Distribute Fentanyl, Cocaine

Two federal convicts, including one from the Capital District, have again found themselves in hot water for allegedly conspiring to sell fentanyl and cocaine in the region. Albany resident Ramion Burt, age 45, and Marion Frampton, age 43, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to drug-related charges Monday, July 18, in federal court in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany, NYC men admit to conspiring to sell drugs

Two men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell fentanyl and cocaine. Ramion Burt, 45, from Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, who’s from the Bronx, admitted to driving from Albany to New York City to pick up fentanyl and cocaine to sell. On the way back to Albany, the...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VSP: Vermonter dies after driving truck into tree

BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the Vermont State Police found a grim scene Sunday afternoon, after being called to a single-vehicle crash on Hulett Hill Road in Benson. Police say, Robert N. Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, had driven his 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck into a tree off the south shoulder of the roadway at about 4:14 p.m.
BENSON, VT
WNYT

Saratoga County man gets 34+ years behind bars in strangulation case

A judge sentenced a town of Day man to more than 34 years in prison. Michael Zakrzewski, 45, was sentenced on 13 different counts ranging from kidnapping, to strangulation, to aggravated family offense. Court documents say he strangled his then girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness on two separate occasions,...
NEWS10 ABC

Albany, Bronx men plead guilty to drug charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man and a Bronx man have pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Ramion Burt, 45, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx each pleaded guilty on Monday.
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

