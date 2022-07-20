Police: Good Samaritan stops attempted robbery of woman, brother in Greenwich

A good Samaritan stopped two suspects from attempting to rob a woman and her brother outside of a Greenwich store, police say.

Greenwich police say the incident happened Monday on lower Greenwich Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the woman accompanied by her brother bought some electronic items from an Apple Store and were followed out by two suspects who attempted to forcibly take the items she just purchased.

A bystander came to aid and assisted with fending off the suspects.

"What makes it unusual in a good way, is that other people who were there and saw what happened got involved," said Lieutenant Martin O'Reilly, Greenwich Police Department.

Police say the would be thieves made a fast escape in a silver sedan. They also said the attackers are both tall and thin and appear to be in their 30s, and one was wearing a pink sweatshirt and had dreadlocks.

No weapons were displayed or used.

Police say the woman injured her face and her brother broke two fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-622-8004 or use the Confidential Lines at 203-622-3333 or email TIPS@greenwichct.org