Do states with easier access to guns have more gun suicide deaths?

By Daniel Brown
 3 days ago

Almost half a million lives (480,622) were lost due to suicide from 2010 to 2020. During the same period, the suicide death rate increased by 12%, and as of 2009, the number of suicides exceeded those caused by car accidents. suicides are more valuable among people who live in rural areas,...

SFGate

Governor signs bill limiting guns amid looser U.S. firearms rights

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a package of bills touted to increase gun safety less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened states' ability to restrict carrying concealed firearms. The signings, in Metuchen, New Jersey, came a day after at least six people were shot to death...
METUCHEN, NJ
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Guns#Suicide Prevention#Attempted Suicide#American#Indians
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

California governor passes law that allows gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will now allow for gun violence victims in the state to sue firearm companies in civil suits when their products are used in a violent crime.“It’s well known that nearly every industry is held to account when their products cause harm or injury. All except one – the gun industry,” the California governor said in a statement released on Tuesday alongside the bill’s passage. “Today, California is going to change that. They can no longer hide from the mass destruction they have caused.”The bill, which was sent to the Democratic governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

The new gun law will save many lives. But it’s just the beginning of what the U.S. needs.

The White House’s celebration on Monday of the landmark gun control bill that President Joe Biden signed into law recently serves as a reminder of a reality: the two of us should never have met. In fact, we wish we had never gotten to know each other. We live more than 1,000 miles apart, have no familial connection, and do not travel in the same professional circles.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats pushed ahead Wednesday with legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons as they considered their most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s spate of mass shootings. Democrats hope that the 100-page bill moving through the Judiciary Committee will pass the House before the August break. But that is far from assured, with moderates in the party, especially those hailing from politically divided swing districts, wary of a vote on sweeping gun controls ahead of the November midterm elections — especially when the bill has little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The renewed push for a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse. The original ban passed in 1994, led by then-Sen. Joe Biden, and banned certain semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines, though it exempted an estimated 1.5 million of those weapons and 25 million that were already owned by Americans. In the nearly three decades since, mass shootings have become chillingly commonplace in the United States, with semi-automatic weapons often used in attacks on schools, workplaces, public spaces, stores, churches and other places where people gather.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Four Washington DC gun owners file lawsuit to carry firearms on public transit after Supreme Court ruling

Four men in Washington DC with permits to carry concealed handguns filed a federal lawsuit against the nation’s capital city to legally carry firearms on the Metro transit system, arguing that a recent US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a New York law grants them permission to carry their weapons on public transit.The lawsuit filed in US District Court on 30 June cites a ruling from the nation’s high court issued just days earlier on 23 June that ruled against a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license...
CONGRESS & COURTS

