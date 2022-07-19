ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, IL

Gottschalk closure at 183rd on Tuesday will test dead-end option

By Eric Crump
hfchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomewood officials announced on Friday that Gottschalk Avenue will be blocked off at the intersection with 183rd Street starting Tuesday, July 19. The temporary closure...

www.hfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Wolf Road over I-80 bridge closing July 25

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a project to replace the bridge carrying Wolf Road over Interstate 80, in Mokena and Orland Park, will require a full closure of Wolf Road, between 183rd and 187th streets beginning, weather permitting, Monday, July 25 through early December. A posted detour...
ORLAND PARK, IL
hfchronicle.com

Oasis House of Refuge gets green light on plans for SW corner of 198th, Governors Highway

Plans for an Oasis House of Refuge facility in Flossmoor are moving forward after initially being pitched to the village board in March. The village board voted 5-0 Monday, July 18, to approve an ordinance to annex two parcels of land along Governors Highway, and voted 5-0 again to approve a rezoning, a plat of consolidation, approval of a preliminary plan and a special use to make way for Oasis House of Refuge LLC to build a hospice and palliative care facility there. Trustee James Mitros was absent.
FLOSSMOOR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Flossmoor, IL
Government
Homewood, IL
Government
City
Homewood, IL
CBS Chicago

Serious injury reported in crash on I-57 at I-80

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one serious injury was reported in a crash on Interstate 57 at Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the stretch of southbound I-57 where the accident happened is already backed up regularly because of road work between Sauk Trial and Route 30. The road work was complicated with a two-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles, a van, spun around and ended up in the center median. One serious injury was reported. Northbound I-57 from Vollmer Road and southbound I-57 from Route 480 were both jammed following the accident.
OAK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Increase in theft of Kia, Hyundai vehicles in Calumet City: police

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Calumet City police are warning residents about an increase in the theft of Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles in the area. Police say the thefts are often happening during the overnight hours, and thieves are able to bypass security features on these vehicles. Patrols have increased...
CALUMET CITY, IL
wjol.com

Erroneous Reports of Shots Fired At Teen Pool Party at Bolingbrook park District

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District. On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana State Police give update on Gary police chief search, policy review

Changes are coming to the Gary Police Department. Three months after Gary officials announced a nationwide search for a new police chief and a policy review with the Indiana State Police, an update on their progress was given Wednesday. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the heart of the...
GARY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hammond trucking company clears hurdle for relocation

The former Edison Middle School property in Gary is one step closer to having new life. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the Gary Common Council approved a rezoning of the property for Hammond-based Djuric Trucking to relocate its corporate headquarters to the site, despite opposition from residents.
HAMMOND, IN
nadignewspapers.com

41st Ward Alderman Napolitano to introduce ordinance giving police officers option to deny working on canceled days off, saying officers have been worked to a breaking point

At the July 20 City Council meeting, Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) will introduce an ordinance giving police officers the option to deny working on their canceled days off or be paid 2 1/2 times their normal pay if they report to work on a canceled day off. “I am disgusted...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 shot, 1 fatally, in three shootings overnight in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police, firefighters and hospital personnel in Lake County were busy overnight after eight people were shot, one fatally, in three major shootings in Waukegan and North Chicago. The gun violence started Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when two men were shot while sitting in a car...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Plan Commission to consider Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan

Efforts to make the city of Gary more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians continue to move forward. The Gary Plan Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan this Thursday. The draft plan includes a number of trail projects that are already proposed...
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating a major crash. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front. A car crashed through the front window of CosmoProf at 9109 W. 151st Street in Orland Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 11:45 AM. Orland Park police reported that no one was injured. Here are photos from the accident which damaged the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
starvedrock.media

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

(The Center Square) – A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy