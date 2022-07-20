ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: Extreme heat sticks around with heat wave likely in Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

NOW AND NEW: Warm and muggy conditions overnight with temperatures in the low-70s. Wednesday will again be hazy, hot and humid with highs in the low-90s, the heat index in the upper-90s!

NEXT: The heat is on this week, and it will last through the weekend as well. Highs in the 90s until further notice with high humidity also. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steven Teeling says Connecticut could see extreme heat.

MORE: Weather Center

MORE: Cooling centers

GUIDE: Cooling centers around the tri-state area

To find cooling centers, call 211 or click here .

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory beginning Wednesday from 12-8 p.m.

OVERNIGHT: Clear, warm and muggy. Low of 72.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 93.

THURSDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. High of 92.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 91.

SATURDAY: Hazy hot, and humid. High of 93.

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High of 91.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

News 12

