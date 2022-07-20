ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory leadership – live: Truss boosted by Badenoch elimination as Sunak retains lead

By Namita Singh
 1 day ago

Supporters of Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss are hopeful that she will be given a boost by the elimination of Kemi Badenoch ahead of the final round of voting by MPs over who should succeed Boris Johnson.

Claiming that “most of the people attracted to Kemi would not be attracted to” Penny Mordaunt, influential Tory MP Steve Baker said he was “hopeful” Ms Truss could gain their support but that “one must never take anything for granted” – as the Truss campaign urged those MPs to “unite behind” her.

Rishi Sunak retained a lead over his fellow candidates in Tuesday’s ballot with 118 votes, while Ms Truss inched closer to drawing level with Penny Mordaunt , receiving 86 and 92 votes respectively.

But an earlier members’ poll had suggested the former chancellor would be beaten soundly by Ms Morduant, Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch in the final vote by Tory Party members – spurring claims his supporters had voted “tactically” to ensure that he faces an easier rival in the final round.

The Independent

Rishi Sunak says evidence suggests Tories would lose next election under Truss

Rishi Sunak has claimed the current evidence suggests the Conservatives would suffer a defeat at the next general election under Liz Truss’s leadership.The former chancellor, one of the two remaining candidates vying for the top job in No 10, also warned that going on a “huge borrowing spree” would only “make the situation worse” when it comes to inflation.Meanwhile, he revealed that “one of the first” things he plans to do if he is made prime minister is to appoint an independent ethics adviser.He told Tonight With Andrew Marr on LBC: “If you look at all the polling evidence that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit divorce bill jumps by £10 billion, government quietly admits

The Brexit divorce bill negotiated by Boris Johnson has increased by nearly £10bn compared to the official estimate when the UK left the EU, ministers have admitted.The Treasury slipped out an “updated government estimated of the financial settlement” in a written ministerial statement on Thursday as MPs headed back to their constituencies for summer recess.The statement, from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, says the bill is now £42.5bn, which “shows an increase against the original range”.When Britain left the EU in January 2020 the Office for Budget Responsibility put the figure at £32.9bn, meaning the cost of...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We’re doomed’: Liz Truss mocked for Toploader revelation in resurfaced 2001 interview

Liz Truss has been mocked online after a 2001 interview resurfaced online in which she discussed her musical taste.The Conservative MP is in the running to be the new Tory leader and prime minister and is currently leading on rival Rishi Sunak according to a poll of party members.On Thursday (21 July), a snippet from an interview with a 25-year-old Truss emerged on social media.According to Twitter account Tides of History, who track the history of the Labour party, the piece came from a 2001 interview with Truss with NME ahead of the 2001 election.Asked what the last record...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sir Keir Starmer opens up about ‘burden’ of ‘beergate’ saga

Sir Keir Starmer has opened up about his experience of the “beergate” saga, saying he “hated” being subject to a criminal investigation.The Labour leader said the probe into claims he breached Covid rules weighed on him like a “burden”, and he was “massively pleased” when he was cleared.Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had pledged to resign if they received fines in relation to a gathering in the offices of a local Labour MP in England’s north east in April 2021.However, Durham Constabulary found there was no case to answer.The investigation, if it had resulted in fixed-penalty notices, would...
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak vows to bring back Lord Geidt ethics adviser post if he wins race to No 10

Rishi Sunak has insisted that re-appointing an independent ethics adviser will be “one of the first things” he does in government if he wins the race to succeed Boris Johnson in No 10.The former chancellor, who is competing against the foreign secretary Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest, added that he would “probably” bring back Lord Christopher Geidt if he is prepared to return.It comes after the outgoing prime minister ignited outrage last month with plans to scrap the post of independent ethics adviser after suffering the humiliating resignations of two holders of the role.Lord Geidt dramatically quit as...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

