CHARLOTTE — Months after sewage started backing up into a Charlotte woman’s home, help may finally be on the way from the city after Channel 9 reported on the issue. Channel 9′s Allison Latos introduced you to Stephanie Walker last month. Walker has been out of her north Charlotte home since Feb. 15, when raw sewage started backing up through her pipes. Water crews found the problem lodged in the sewer line: a roll of sheetrock tape.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO