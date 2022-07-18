'A Strange Loop' Creator Michael R. Jackson

(July 18, 2022) From the icon that introduced the world to the female empowerment song of our lives, "I Am Every Woman", Chaka Khan now delivers the ultimate female anthem, "WOMAN LIKE ME," to be globally released on Friday, July 29th, 2022, via the SRG-ILS Group/UMG label imprint. "WOMAN LIKE ME" was written by Gregg Pagani, Francesca Richard, and Jeffrey Anderson and produced by Gregg Pagani. "WOMAN LIKE ME", is Chaka Khan's first single release since signing with The SRG/ILS Group, back in early May, 2022.
