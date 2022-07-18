ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Altra’s Raise Your Glass tasting event to benefit Great Rivers United Way

By Tracy Ballzer
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Rivers United Way supports 52 local programs in our community to improve lives and strengthen communities. This Wednesday is Altra Federal Credit Union’s 5th Annual Raise Your Glass tasting event to benefit GRUW. Join a fun-filled evening of live music...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

While La Crosse waits until 2024 for another airshow, EAA fly-in happens all next week in Oshkosh

A year ago, La Crosse saw its first air show since 2014, highlighted by the F-35 and the Blue Angels. There won’t be another one for two more years. In the meantime, however, over the next week, beginning Monday, a bit more than than an airshow — quite a bit — takes place in Oshkosh with the 69th annual EAA AirVenture fly-in at Wittman Regional Airport.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Accommodating drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians proving difficult

It can be difficult to accommodate both motorists and bicyclists and pedestrians when building new roads. Let’s hope they do better than what we’ve seen so far. It makes sense when building roads to make it easier for pedestrians to safely cross the streets, and for bicyclists to have a place to ride free from cars. But the city of La Crosse’s effort to do so didn’t turn out so well on Second Street. The road was reconfigured as part of the expansion of the La Crosse Center, and as a result it is hard to tell just where you are supposed to drive. The lane heading north between Jay and State is so narrow that drivers typically have to cross the center line just to have enough room to drive, while the southbound lane features a bike lane as wide as the lane for cars. Many drivers have been confused by the lane markings, and drive south in the bike lane. The city is currently redoing some other major roads, including La Crosse Street and Green Bay Street. And once again, consideration will be given to pedestrians and bicyclists. Let’s hope that when that work is done there will be room for cyclists without having to make drivers cross the center line to avoid hitting the cars parked on the side of the roads.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
La Crosse, WI
Food & Drinks
La Crosse, WI
Society
wizmnews.com

No wonder teachers feel undervalued

It is a tough time to be a teacher. It was never an easy job, but it was made more difficult during the pandemic. Add in increased safety fears and parents upset with the curriculum and it certainly hasn’t gotten easier. La Crosse teachers say they are undervalued after the district offered a raise of just 2%. I know a teacher who after 10 years on the job recently left to take a job at a local hospital, where her starting pay is higher than what she was making with 10 years of teaching experience. But an even bigger hit to teacher morale was the comments made by former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. DeVos told a conservative Christian group that she doesn’t think the agency that she used to lead should even exist. DeVos was never a fan of the public school system, so appointing her to run the agency was a head-scratcher. DeVos didn’t send her children to public schools. It’s possible she never even stepped foot in one. The fact is the Department of Education plays many critical roles. It’s stated mission is to “Promote student achievement and preparation for global preparedness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.” That includes studying educational trends and techniques to determine what works. That all sounds pretty important, unless you are the former Education Secretary who doesn’t believe in the value of a public education.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy