The Hershey Bears ended the 2021-2022 season with a stunning, heart wrenching overtime loss in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs to bitter rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Bears valiantly battled for their postseason lives, tying the game down two goals with less than two minutes remaining in the deciding third game of the series. The storybook ending wasn’t to be, as the backbreaking goal came eight minutes into the overtime period. The Bears finished with a record of 34-32-6 with 78 points and a .513 points percentage.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO