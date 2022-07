Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 'Black in Oregon' — The Oregon Black Pioneers' traveling exhibit "Black in Oregon: 1840-1870" is on view through Nov. 13 at Pittock Mansion. The mansion is open daily. The exhibit highlights some of the Black individuals and families who came to Oregon during the years of legalized racial exclusion, when the provisional and territorial governments of Oregon explicitly barred Blacks from residency and all legal protections. Said Zachary Stocks, Oregon Black Pioneers executive director: "(The exhibit) allows audiences to learn about...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO