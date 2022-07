American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has urged fans to “pray” for his former co-host Frank Fritz, who has had a stroke.Fritz, who is 58 and appeared on the series from 2010 until 2021, was hopsitalised on Thursday (21 July), with Wolfe telling his Instagram followers: “Now is the time to pray for my friend. “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”He added, “I pray more than anything that you make it through this OK. I love you buddy.”Wolfe’s words seemingly confirm that the pair had patched things up...

