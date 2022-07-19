ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s gubernatorial primary highlights Trump and Hogan’s proxy battle

By Hannah Demissie
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sKrC_0gkb53ZW00

With Tuesday’s primary, a contentious race to succeed Maryland's term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan is about to enter its next phase as Republicans seek to hold the seat of a popular incumbent while Democrats work to retake the governorship -- in part by trying to influence the contest to get the GOP nod.

The front-runners in the Republican gubernatorial primary are state Del. Dan Cox, an attorney endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, who was endorsed by Hogan.

The contest is something of a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan (a possible 2024 presidential contender and a major voice in the GOP's anti-Trump minority) and their contrasting visions for their party's success in Maryland.

MORE: Maryland is latest test of Dem efforts to sway GOP primaries and focus on conservative picks

Schulz could become the state’s first female governor. She has focused her campaign on issues such as the economy, education and creating a safer community and she has leaned on her endorsement from Hogan -- who is widely popular in the state -- and her work in his Cabinet.

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade , Schulz said that she would not change Maryland law, which allows for abortion, but reaffirmed that she was personally opposed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVOQO_0gkb53ZW00
Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images - PHOTO: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan at a news conference, Feb. 8, 2022.

Her current stance on abortion is much different than the one she held in 2011, when she sponsored the "Maryland Personhood Amendment," which would have allowed voters to decide to amend the state's constitution to give rights to people "from the beginning of their biological development." That amendment failed in the state's Democratic legislature.

Cox says he is "running to restore freedom" and has focused in part on education, saying he supports parental rights in schools, opposes critical race theory (though that academic framework is not widely taught outside of universities) and has supported legislation against teaching gender identity in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

Cox opposes abortion without exception and he tried to sue Hogan over the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

MORE: Why Democrats spent millions in some GOP primaries -- betting they can sway the base

His record has been spotlighted by Democratic advertising during the primary -- a tactic that Hogan criticized, arguing it was an attempt to boost Cox in the eyes of conservatives even though he may be weaker in the general election.

Cox called then-Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" in a since-removed tweet after Pence certified the 2020 election results. In another deleted tweet, Cox also said he was arranging two buses to drive constituents to Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, appearance near the White House shortly before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. (Cox said he wasn't at the Capitol.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKaMU_0gkb53ZW00
Brian Witte/AP - PHOTO: Republican Kelly Schulz, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor of Maryland, speaks at a news conference, in Annapolis, Md., June 30, 2022.

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, three leading candidates have emerged: former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, state Comptroller Peter Franchot and Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit CEO who held a virtual fundraiser with Oprah Winfrey.

Another race drawing notice is the Republican primary for Maryland's 6th Congressional District. Currently held by Democrat David Trone, several GOP contenders are fighting for the chance to go against him in November.

State Rep. Neil Parrott, who lost to Trone in 2020, is hoping for a rematch in November. However, the race could be shaken up by 25-year-old Matthew Foldi, a newcomer who has received a string of notable endorsements including from Hogan as well as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the No. 3 House Republican, Elise Stefanik, Donald Trump Jr. and others.

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic frontrunners make final push for votes in primary election

BALTIMORE -- More than a half-dozen Democrats are seeking to be the state party's nominee for governor, hoping to capture the Government House for the first time since 2015.Polling shows Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, and author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore leading the pack.WJZ caught up with the three front-runners the day of the primary election.Peter FranchotPeter Franchot crisscrossed the state greeting supporters. He's been in state government longer than any other candidate for governor."Sometimes the party's get so narrow in their thinking and adversarial in their approach that most of the people in...
BALTIMORE, MD
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
CBS Baltimore

Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election

BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Neil Parrott
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Elise Stefanik
wdac.com

High Demand In Maryland For Handguns/Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Demand is surging for concealed carry permits in Maryland following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The Washington Post reported that Maryland State Police have received 11 times the usual number of permit applications. The surge comes after Gov. Larry Hogan brought the state in line with the high court’s ruling on June 23. Hogan directed State Police on July 5 to suspend Maryland’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns. The Supreme Court had struck down a similar law in New York. One Maryland gun shop owner said he’s sold out of 9mm semi-automatic handguns that are popular for concealed carry.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Unofficial results for Md. Attorney General

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Attorney General’s race in Maryland. In the Republican race, Michael Anthony Peroutka is in the lead with 58% of the vote, while Jim Shalleck has nearly 42% of the vote. In the Democratic race, Anthony Brown is in...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Legislature#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Commerce#Cabinet#Getty Images Photo
Business Monthly

Ball Statement: Howard named wealthiest county in Maryland￼

County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland in the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the sixth wealthiest in the U.S.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Bay Net

LIVE: St. Mary’s County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!. Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout. (0 of 38 election day...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Most valuable crops grown in Maryland

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Maryland using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

751K+
Followers
166K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy