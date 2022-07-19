ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon Tigers' beloved mascot, Obie, cast in bronze as work on statue continues

By Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
 1 day ago
ZANESVILLE – An 8-foot statue of the Massillon Tigers' beloved mascot is one step closer to reality.

Staff at Coopermill Bronze Works recently poured about 60 bronze casts that will be welded together to become Obie.

An anonymous benefactor donated to the Masillon Tiger Football Booster Club to commission Zanesville-based sculpture Alan Cottrill to design and sculpt the larger-than-life tiger.

Next month, the statue is set to be installed in its new downtown home at Lincoln Way E and First Street NE next to Benders.The backdrop will be the mural created by Eric Groh in 1997. The "Century of Heroes" mural showcases the history and traditions of Massillon Tiger football.

A contingent of those involved in the project, including Dr. Charles Paquelet, who has spearheaded the project for the booster club, made the trip last week to witness the bronze pouring.

The 1952 WHS grad was impressed with the operation.

"It's amazing," he said, adding Cottrill's business partner, Charlie Leasure, made sure they understood every step of the process.

Paquelet has worked closely with Cottrill to ensure every detail on the Obie statue from the fur to his old-school football helmet accurately represents the mascot.

How is the Massillon Obie mascot statue being made?

Leasure, along with foundry manager Josh Becker and employee Dan Minosky, spent the day casting the bronze pieces.

During a 26-step process, the clay mold created by Cottrill goes through several steps, including an application of wax that allows them to create the ceramic molds that the bronze will be poured in.

Once the wax is removed from the ceramic molds, the pieces - about 60 pieces in total -are pre-heated while the bronze heats up.

Becker placed bars of bronze into a gas-fired furnace that is heated to about 2,050 degrees to melt down the raw material. It takes about an hour and 15 minutes to melt down the bronze.

After assembling the ceramic molds into a box filled with sand, which helps stabilize the molds, the crew, with the help of a motorized pulley system, lifts the crucible holding the molten bronze out of the furnace using large tongs.

Becker and Minosky then attached a pouring shank to pour the hot liquid into the molds.

Each pour is about 300 pounds of molten bronze.

The bronze hardens almost immediately, Becker said. The pieces are then moved to the "boneyard" outside the foundry to cool and harden before the ceramic mold is knocked off with hammers.

The process is repeated until all of the molds are cast.

Becker said after the ceramic mold is removed, the pieces will be sandblasted to remove any remaining ceramic.

What's next in the process of making the Obie statue?

Once that is complete they will begin the process of welding Obie together to create the 8-foot-statue. They will remove signs of welding and any other imperfections before it is sandblasted once again.

During that time, the patina process will take place. A variety of chemicals applied to the surface of the bronze will bring the desired color. The statue will then be coated in wax to seal and protect the color.

Workers are expected to install the statue next month. It is set to be unveiled Aug. 17 during the annual Tiger pep rally to kick off the football season.

Work on the site has begun. Plans call for a sandstone wall with benches to be constructed behind the statue to help obscure the parking lot that abuts the area.

The stone would be sourced from Ohio and would match the older buildings that line downtown streets.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

