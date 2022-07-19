ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Mother of 12-year-old girl injured at Indiana mall shooting speaks out

By Joe Hopkins, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fjeoh_0gkaMElt00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — The mother of a 12-year-old girl hit by a bullet fragment during Sunday’s deadly shooting at Indiana’s Greenwood Park Mall spoke with Nexstar’s WXIN on Monday.

Alison Dick said her three daughters were at the mall with their grandmother when the shooting happened. Her daughters relayed their experiences to her.

“Something dropped first, and then the bullets started,” said Alison. “They just reacted so fast. They did see the big gun, and they knew that portion, and then that’s when they knew to just bolt.”

Evidence of marijuana grow inside southwest Bakersfield home that caught fire: police

The family was separated when chaos erupted.

Police say the gunman went into a restroom at 4:54 p.m. and emerged an hour and two minutes later and began shooting.

“My two girls were running in one direction, and then my mother and other daughter were at Subway getting food, and they dropped to their knees and were crawling away.”

An armed 22-year-old good Samaritan shot and killed the gunman , according to police.

Alison said she was “hysterical” when she learned of the shooting.

“Longest probably 10 minutes of my life because they were all over there at the mall,” she recounted.

Alison said a worker at the mall helped her girls by letting them in her car and loaning them her phone.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter

When she was reunited with her daughters, Alison noticed her 12-year-old was in pain.

“I went to go hug Bella, she kept saying, ‘My back hurts, my back hurts, no, no,’ and I pulled back, and as I pulled back you can see she had a piece of metal coming out of her back.”

Bella had a bullet fragment in her back, but didn’t know it at the time.

“All you can think of is, ‘It’s in her spine, it’s in her spine,” recalled Alison.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMOHS_0gkaMElt00
    Warning, this photo gallery contains graphic images of Bella’s injury.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gj7oX_0gkaMElt00
    (Photo Provided By Family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qcRdd_0gkaMElt00
    (Photo Provided By Family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGZDm_0gkaMElt00
    (Photo Provided By Family)

Thankfully, Bella is expected to be OK.

“It was superficial, so it was not lodged in any bone or anything, and they were able to remove it right away, so she should be fine,” said Alison. She will be on antibiotics for the next week but will not need stitches, just a bandage.

“We are so, so grateful, so grateful, and I feel so horrible for the people who did not get to have their family under their roof last night, and we did. We’re so lucky, so lucky,” expressed Alison.

3 wanted in Old Navy theft

Alison was also thankful for the Bartholomew County man who shot the gunman .

“I know from what the chief of police told me that the shooting began and stopped really fast only because that good Samaritan had his gun on him and shot him,” said Alison. “He saved countless lives. This guy would’ve kept shooting, and there would’ve been so many people killed.”

Three people were killed in the shooting: Pedro Pineda, 56, of Indianapolis and his wife Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30, of Indianapolis.

Alison says her family is exploring counseling for the children.

“I definitely think that is going to end up being an option for us, just as a mother just making sure they can get out what they want to,” Alison said. “They can talk to me about stuff, but they might feel more comfortable saying something to someone else.”

Alison discussed her children’s return to school.

“I’ve already talked to my girls, and they start school next week, and I’m scared for them. They have to go to school, and what if that happens there? And I guess that’s what I assumed, if they were going to go through any experience like that, I assumed it would be school-related, not mall-related. Anywhere, anywhere, it doesn’t matter where you are, it doesn’t matter. Nowhere is safe right now, and it’s so sad, so sad.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

4-year-old child reported missing out of Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who was reported missing. 4-year-old Billie Helena Chatman lives in New Mexico, but has been visiting family in Porterville. She was last seen leaving Thursday around 3:30 pm at the Porterville home in...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to spousal abuse in Oildale shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced an attempted murder charge in a shooting that injured a woman has pleaded no contest to felony spousal abuse. Court records show Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, entered the plea Wednesday and is set for sentencing Aug. 17. Charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed.
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Teen boy missing since June 17

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy out of Glennville, Calif. Levi Schmidt was last seen on White River Road in Glennville on Sunday, June 17 just before 7 p.m. said KCSO. He is also known as Ethan Barker.
GLENNVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

3 added to the top ten most wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jose Meza, 35, of Strathmore is wanted for violation of parole and is a registered sex offender. Officials say he...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KCSO: Woman killed in Richgrove crash

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman involved in a crash in Richgrove, Calif., on Thursday morning died after being taken to a Delano hospital. KCSO said the woman was driving a vehicle shortly before 6 a.m. on Avenue 24 and Richgrove Drive when...
RICHGROVE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 21

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding a High Risk Sex Offender and Loma Baker Gang Member. Marshals are searching for Gregory Ortiz, 34, he has a criminal history that includes: burglary, spousal abuse, assault with a firearm on a peace officer and numerous related drug offences.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision at Jefferson Park [Bakersfield, CA]

Female Pedestrian Pronounced Dead after Deadly Accident on Bernard Street. The incident happened on July 12th, at around 6:41 a.m. at Jefferson Park on Bernard Street. According to police, the driver of a white mid-2000s Ford F-150 drove through a park. There, the vehicle struck and killed a 47-year-old transient woman on the grass where she was sleeping.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Man leads police on car chase, rams patrol car: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just after midnight Thursday morning, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department were involved in a car chase with a stolen vehicle that ended with one of the patrol cars being intentionally hit, according to a news release. Around 12:01 a.m., officers said they attempted to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

BPD seeks help identifying carjacking suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying a suspect in a July 5th carjacking in East Bakersfield. Police said the incident happened July 5th in the 300 block of Union Avenue and the suspect was armed with a baseball bat. The suspect is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Big Gun#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar#Wxin
Bakersfield Now

CHP: 1 killed in crash near Frazier Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person was killed in a crash west of Frazier Park Thursday afternoon, according to CHP. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 6700 block of Lakeview Drive, south of Lockwood Valley Road at Frazier Mountain Park Drive. There are no other...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
KGET

BPD to hold DUI and license checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits from Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m., according to the department. Police say officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and proper licensing. This may cause […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hwy 178 reopens following brush fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) Both directions are now open, according to an Eyewitness News photographer in the area. --- A brush fire has stopped traffic on Highway 178 near the Mouth of the Canyon for approximately one to two hours, according to CHP. The cause of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Man found unresponsive in West Bakersfield pool: Coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office said a northern California man was found unresponsive Sunday evening in a West Bakersfield pool and later died at the hospital. Jose Garcia Casillas, 58, of Seaside, Calif. was found at approximately 5:57 p.m. in a residential pool in the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Brothers implicated in alleged armed robbery in Earlimart

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two brothers from Porterville in connection to a recent armed robbery in Earlimart. 26-year-old David Martinez and his 19-year-old brother, Bernardo, have reportedly been implicated as suspects in an armed robbery at Gas Wars Market on South State Street on the evening of Wednesday, July 13.
EARLIMART, CA
KGET

Bakersfield murder suspect arrested in Texas, arraigned

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old man charged with murder in a killing that happened in 2020 made his first appearance in court on Monday. Matthew Torres, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on July 27, according to court records. Torres is charged with first-degree murder. Torres is suspected of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hate crime investigated by Delano Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATED: 11:18PM (7/21/2022) "It was a shock," Bill Hence Jr., Pastor at the Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, said. "It came out of nowhere." "Disgusting that someone would first vandalize a building but also take it to the next level of going to a...
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy