North American esports organization Akrew is set to disband its VALORANT roster and temporarily exit from the competitive scene, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. The team will likely join the list of other organizations that have exited the VALORANT scene before the introduction of the partnership system in 2023. This exclusive circuit will function by imploring teams to apply to compete at the highest level of competition. Several top organizations have made it to the next stage of the VALORANT partnership system, which will likely include historic and notable teams, according to multiple sources.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO