The S.J.D. program is a 3-year degree program. The first year will be spent in residence at Miami Law, where students will focus on the development of a final dissertation proposal to be subject to the approval of faculty advisor before the student can progress to the writing stage of the S.J.D. program. The second and third years will be spent writing and completing the dissertation under the supervision of the student’s faculty advisor.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO