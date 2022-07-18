Red Sox lose Chris Sale after injury, another series against New York Yankees | Locked on Red Sox

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the subject of a seven-part documentary on ESPN. The Captain, which details his time playing for the New York Yankees, aired its first episode on Monday after the MLB Home Run Derby. Not everyone had rave reviews for the documentary, however, including former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon. Via Twitter, Papelbon unleashed a bonkers statement in which he suggests ESPN film a documentary on “the real captain who whipped A Rods (Alex Rodriguez’s) Ass.”
