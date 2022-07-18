Red Sox lose Chris Sale after injury, another series against New York Yankees | Locked on Red Sox

The New York Mets own the second-best record in the National League this season, but they may still be looking to further upgrade their attributes. Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the Mets have had trade conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The 29-year-old Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019, is making just $1 million this season and is under club control through 2024.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO