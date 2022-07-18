ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox lose Chris Sale after injury, another series against New York Yankees | Locked on Red Sox

fox61.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox have had better weekends....

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jonathan Papelbon fires off bonkers take about Derek Jeter documentary

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is the subject of a seven-part documentary on ESPN. The Captain, which details his time playing for the New York Yankees, aired its first episode on Monday after the MLB Home Run Derby. Not everyone had rave reviews for the documentary, however, including former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon. Via Twitter, Papelbon unleashed a bonkers statement in which he suggests ESPN film a documentary on “the real captain who whipped A Rods (Alex Rodriguez’s) Ass.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets looking to trade for ex-All-Star infielder?

The New York Mets own the second-best record in the National League this season, but they may still be looking to further upgrade their attributes. Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the Mets have had trade conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The 29-year-old Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019, is making just $1 million this season and is under club control through 2024.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton’s Career Came Full Circle At Dodger Stadium

The All-Star Break has come and gone. The festivities ended last night as the American League defeated the National League in the All-Star Game for the ninth straight year, winning by a final of 3-2. It was a very briskly played game. The AL rallied from a 2-0 deficit and...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy