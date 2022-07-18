ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

HITS Expands Plans for Del Mar Showpark in 2023

 July 18, 2022

Cover picture for the articleSaugerties, N.Y. – July 18, 2022 –HITS LLC is thrilled to be returning to the West Coast to take over the management of the famed Del Mar Showpark. Located just 25 minutes north of San Diego, this premier facility will once again host competitions year-round for all equestrian disciplines through HITS...

