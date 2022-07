Share your reflections on the hangout spot. Construction is expected to begin this summer at the Harvard Square “pit,” the round gathering space near the Harvard Square MBTA station that’s been a hangout since its opening in the 1980s. Originally intended as a place for street artists to perform, the pit is being demolished and turned into a plaza. Permits are still being reviewed and construction — once it begins — will last for about 18 months, according to a spokesperson for the City of Cambridge.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO