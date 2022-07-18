ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Bell Invictus 360 Scout Helicopter Could Be Just What the Army Needs

By Kris Osborn
nationalinterest.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvictus 360’s Modular Open Systems Architecture approach utilizes a common foundation of technical standards to enable ongoing upgrades and adaptations such as software enhancements or weapons improvements. The U.S. Army’s Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) is fast developing as both Lockheed-Sikorsky and Bell advance, refine, and seek...

nationalinterest.org

Comments / 14

Related
nationalinterest.org

Attack Drones? The Army's New Helicopters Will be Armed to the Teeth

The versatility of a longer, multifunction payload bay seems quite significant, as it enables the possible use of a wide range of weapons and supports the launch of mini-drone targeting and attack ALE. The Army is building its new Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft with the ability to launch mini-attack...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#The Bell#Weapon System#The U S Army#Lockheed#Bell
nationalinterest.org

The Navy's Newest Constellation-class Frigate Will Be a Fierce Submarine Hunter

The U.S. Navy is moving forward with its Constellation-class frigate buys, awarding $537 million to shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine for the third frigate. The upcoming Constellation-class is based on the FREMM multi-mission ship, a vessel in service with both the Italian and French navies, though with modifications to better fit the U. S. Navy’s needs. The improvements include a modified propeller design for a lower acoustic signature, more electricity generation, and a modified bow design. In addition, the Constellation-class’ hull is lengthier, giving the ships more displacement.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

It's the American artillery, stupid

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operational pause has more to do with the effectiveness of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, than resting his troops. They don’t have a counter. The battlefield is no longer entirely tilted in Russia’s favor. Surprise is bad in combat. Putin...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY
SFGate

Arlington National Cemetery faces directive to remove killer's remains

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Arlington National Cemetery would be required to disinter the remains of a former Navy officer who murdered a junior sailor decades ago under a proposed amendment to the annual defense budget bill. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., submitted the measure...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy