ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USWNT qualifies for 2024 Olympics, and quashes some concern, with a vengeance

By Henry Bushnell
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTIWn_0gkXryCD00
Use this for people names that are newsmakers only. For example: David Beckham, Margaret Thatcher, etc. It must be comma separated text in Upper and Lower Case. United States' Alex Morgan, right, controls the ball against Canada's Vanessa Gilles during the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The U.S. women’s national team retained its regional title and qualified for the 2024 Olympics on a Monday night that began with unease.

The Tokyo Olympics had spawned it. The past two weeks in Monterrey, Mexico, at the CONCACAF W Championship, had aggravated it. The USWNT, by its own coach’s admission, remained a work in progress. “If you ask me if we’re ready to go into a competitive World Cup tomorrow,” Vlatko Andonovski said last week, “we’re probably not ready for it.”

But in Monday’s final, the U.S. women offered reminders of unmistakable truths.

They are still the most talented team in North and Central America, and perhaps in the world.

They have, somehow, passed title-winning DNA from generation to generation.

They are an unfinished product, yes, but still a fearsome one.

They beat Canada 1-0 on an Alex Morgan penalty, but the scoreline undersold their dominance. Mallory Pugh could have scored as well; Sophia Smith should have, too. Throughout 90 tense minutes, shots sailed wide of posts, and balls stopped mere feet short of goal lines.

A breakthrough had been coming all night, and it arrived when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box. Morgan converted with confidence. The U.S. held on, comfortably, for yet another CONCACAF crown, a ticket to Paris 2024, and some revenge for their Tokyo 2021 semifinal heartbreak.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/uswnt-canada-concacaf-w-championship-result-041039172.html

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot

July 19 (UPI) -- Forward Alex Morgan buried a late penalty kick to lead the United States Women's National Team to a narrow win over Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship match, securing the Americans' spot in the 2024 Summer Games. Morgan's 78th minute score was just enough to lead...
SOCCER
ESPN

Lionel Messi scores as PSG beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 in Tokyo

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of Paris Saint-Germain's preseason campaign in their 2-1 victory over Kawasaki Frontale at the New National Stadium, Tokyo on Wednesday. Messi, 35, suffered his lowest-scoring league tally since 2005-06 last season, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1. The Argentina forward scored 11 in all competitions.
WORLD
ESPN

England beat Spain in dramatic comeback to reach Women's Euro semifinals

Hosts England came from behind in dramatic fashion to beat Spain 2-1 at the 2022 Women's Euro on Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals. A late second-half goal from Ella Toone and a sumptuous winner by Georgia Stanway in extra time fueled the comeback past a resilient Spain side in their quarterfinal match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch Sadio Mane Score 255 Seconds Into Bayern Munich Debut

It took Sadio Mane just 255 seconds to score on his Bayern Munich debut. Bayern's first game since the departure of Robert Lewandowski came against Major League Soccer strugglers DC United on Thursday night. DC United had lost 11 of their last 17 MLS games going into the friendly at...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
cheddar.com

What The Tour De France Does To A Rider’s Body

As far as feats of physical endurance goes, the Tour De France has to be way up there at the top of the list. Pushing your body to the limit for over 2,000 miles across 21 stages, only the fittest athletes make it through the brutality Even the ones who finish have scars to prove it. It’s no surprise many have doped up to get ahead in the past. We’re breaking down what happens inside your body as you compete in the legendary Tour De France.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#Canada#Concacaf#Yahoo Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Women’s Hammer Throw. Gold: Brooke Andersen (USA) — 78.96. Silver: Camryn Rogers (CAN) — 75.52...
EUGENE, OR
bloomberglaw.com

Law Firm With 9/11 History Dumps Golfer After Move to Saudi Tour

Law firm previously represented families of 9/11 victims in Saudi lawsuit. Law firm Cozen O’Connor has ended a two-year sponsorship with professional golfer Jason Kokrak after he jumped to a breakaway circuit funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. “In light of Mr. Kokrak’s affiliation with the new...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The U.S. Open Has Made A Decision On Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is going to finish 2022 with only one grand slam. Djokovic is not going to compete in the U.S. Open next month due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic has been asked repeatedly about getting the vaccine and has yet to change his stance. The United States still...
TENNIS
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
WORLD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Joe Biden, Brittney Griner Development

President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Tuesday that'll allow the United States to impose sanctions on countries that hold citizens captive abroad. The timing of this decision is probably not a coincidence. WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia in February and there's no timetable for her release.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papal chariots. But one of the museum’s least-visited collections is becoming its most contested before Pope Francis’ trip to Canada.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy