USWNT qualifies for 2024 Olympics, and quashes some concern, with a vengeance

United States' Alex Morgan, right, controls the ball against Canada's Vanessa Gilles during the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The U.S. women’s national team retained its regional title and qualified for the 2024 Olympics on a Monday night that began with unease.

The Tokyo Olympics had spawned it. The past two weeks in Monterrey, Mexico, at the CONCACAF W Championship, had aggravated it. The USWNT, by its own coach’s admission, remained a work in progress. “If you ask me if we’re ready to go into a competitive World Cup tomorrow,” Vlatko Andonovski said last week, “we’re probably not ready for it.”

But in Monday’s final, the U.S. women offered reminders of unmistakable truths.

They are still the most talented team in North and Central America, and perhaps in the world.

They have, somehow, passed title-winning DNA from generation to generation.

They are an unfinished product, yes, but still a fearsome one.

They beat Canada 1-0 on an Alex Morgan penalty, but the scoreline undersold their dominance. Mallory Pugh could have scored as well; Sophia Smith should have, too. Throughout 90 tense minutes, shots sailed wide of posts, and balls stopped mere feet short of goal lines.

A breakthrough had been coming all night, and it arrived when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box. Morgan converted with confidence. The U.S. held on, comfortably, for yet another CONCACAF crown, a ticket to Paris 2024, and some revenge for their Tokyo 2021 semifinal heartbreak.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/uswnt-canada-concacaf-w-championship-result-041039172.html