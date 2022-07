Tomorrow, the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project will install eight statues in downtown Cheyenne, including four historic figures and four representations of wild and marine life. Reacting to the news, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Cheyenne welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from around the world this week, I am full of pride that these installations will happen before Frontier Days. In less than a year, the face of the Capital City of the Old West is being transformed, because of the generosity of the people of this great city. Having these eight statues installed before Frontier Days will further highlight Cheyenne as one of the most exciting places on the Front Range.”

